What happens when you pick "I won't do it" in Death Stranding 2?

The Death Stranding 2 "I won't do it" choice is a tempting dialogue option that lets Sam turn down Fragile's plea for help with her Drawbridge operation, except it doesn't actually do very much. During this early prologue section of the game, Sam is living off the grid in Mexico to raise Lou, but Fragile needs his help to expand the Chiral Network across the world.

Obviously, there would be no Death Stranding 2 if you could just turn down this proposition and let Sam carry on with his life, so you should agree to help, but what happens if you do refuse? I've briefly explained below the consequences of the "I won't do it" option in Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2 "I won’t do it" choice explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Choosing to say "I won't do it" at the start of Death Stranding 2 and rejecting Fragile's request doesn't do anything of note and you will be forced to accept eventually.

After saying you won't help, the screen fades to black and then an abridged version of the cutscene you just saw starts again – Sam and Lou are seen happily living together before the camera zooms in on a photo on the wall to skip ahead to Fragile presenting Sam with the choice. You'll have the options "I'll accept the order" and "I won't do it" again.

(Image credit: Sony)

Choosing "I won't do it" a second time plays the same cutscene again, except this time Sam's only option is to accept the order, forcing you to actually start playing the game. Fragile agrees to take care of Lou while Sam is out and Episode 1 begins (if you're wondering how long Death Stranding 2 is from this point, we can help you there),

This choice has absolutely no other consequences outside of this moment, but it would have been nice if there were an alternate cutscene to show how Sam eventually comes to help Fragile anyway. Regardless, you'll now have to start your mission, helping Drawbridge connect Mexico to the Chiral Network.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.