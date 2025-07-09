5 years after it was kicked off the PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 joins the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Cyberpunk 2077 has been certifiably good for a while, but it still feels like developer CD Projekt Red is finding new bows to put on the game's redemption arc years after its historic, disastrous launch. The latest example is Cyberpunk's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog debut, which comes just under five years after Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation Store entirely and offered refunds to anyone who'd bought it, such was its disrepair.

In a new PlayStation blog post, Sony's Adam Michel, director of game services content, brings this particular arc full circle. The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for July 2025 includes:

Cyberpunk 2077

Abiotic Factor

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Bluey: The Videogame

Planet Zoo

Risk of Rain 2

Tropico 6

New World: Aeternum

And for Premium subs: Twisted Metal 3 and 4

Importantly, this does not include Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the expansion that dramatically overhauled and improved the RPG while adding some of CDPR's best story content ever. Instead, as part of the PlayStation Plus 15th anniversary events, Phantom Liberty will be 30% off to PS Plus members until July 23. And if you're gonna play Cyberpunk, please play Phantom Liberty.

With a shoutout to Risk of Rain 2, one of the best roguelike games of all time, and Abiotic Factor, regarded by many as one of the best survival games in recent years, I do want to focus on Cyberpunk 2077 from this list. It's handily the biggest game among the bunch – the marquee title for this month's crop – and brings to mind a fascinating time capsule.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

To dig up Sony's comments from the time when Cyberpunk 2077 was certifiably Not Good, the publisher said: "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice." This followed a stampede of complaints and refund requests which had apparently gotten so big that Sony just washed its hands of the whole thing.

CDPR owned up to this in its own statement at the time, saying, in what's still one of the most iconic and damning 'uh oh' title card announcements from a game studio, that "a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store." More brutal still, the studio added: "According to our knowledge, starting today, everyone who is not willing to wait for updates and wants to refund their digital copy of the game, can do so by submitting a request".

In investor call comments during the same period, CD Projekt VP Michal Nowakowski said: "The cost of patching the game is irrelevant [compared] to what we have at stake at this moment, so there is no question about it. We definitely want to fix the game, we made our promise to gamers, and we will be doing everything to stick to it."

After five hectic years, it's easy to forget and hard to overstate just how bad this was. An RPG powerhouse kicked to the curb by one of the platforms in gaming. And I'm not bringing this up to bully CDPR. The studio admitted it screwed up, and it has fixed its game and then some. I just find this PS Plus parallel too poignant to pass up.

Cut to today and CDPR can't stop itself from making Cyberpunk 2077 even better. The studio is pulling a Terraria with one final, final, final patch after the other, most recently delaying update 2.3 to "make sure we're happy with it."

Meanwhile, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is well underway – we're even calling it Cyberpunk 2 for now – and CDPR is also hard at work on The Witcher 4 among several other projects.

