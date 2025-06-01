With The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2 and way more on the horizon, having multiple projects on the go gives CDPR "more opportunities to be more creative"

CD Projekt Red is juggling multiple different games - from The Witcher 4 and The Witcher remake to Cyberpunk 2 and an all-new series - but, from the studio's perspective, that just gives developers more room to flex their creative muscles.

CDPR's Co-CEO Adam Badowski talked about how the company's business strategy is "coherent" with what its developers are making in a new podcast celebrating a decade of The Witcher 3. He basically reckons that gamers want good experiences, and having multiple upcoming CD Projekt Red games in development increases the odds of that happening.

"With one game in a chain, one by one, it takes so much time," Badowski said. "So having multiple projects, which is a big change in our strategy, gives us more opportunities to be more creative and to achieve way, way more."

"I don't want to brag but as a company we are pretty good at creating new IPs, new worlds, and new universes," he continued, humbly, of course. "This is the most exciting part of our business."

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are adaptations of existing source material (a TTRPG in the former's case and a series of novels for the latter), but the studio were definitely able to add nuances and put its own stamp on both worlds.

Project Hadar is the name of the studio's original IP, though as of 2022 it was in "the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting."

