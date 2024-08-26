Sneaking through Pyke District in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the first big challenges you face in the game, after receiving the Underworld quest to infiltrate Gorak's base. While this serves as an introduction to the stealth mechanic in Star Wars Outlaws, it can be a frustrating experience as any detection by the patrolling guards leads to you being instantly caught and sent right back to the start of the area again. It took me a number of attempts to clear this location, so if you're similarly stuck then I feel your pain – but if you follow this walkthrough for how to stealth through Pyke District in Star Wars Outlaws then you'll soon reach the other side to continue your space adventures.

How to sneak through the Star Wars Outlaws Pyke District

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To sneak through the Star Wars Outlaws Pyke District, you need to follow the Infiltrate Gorak's base quest marker until you reach an open vent, which you can then climb through to emerge in Syndicate Territory. At this point you'll receive some guidance from an unknown source, telling you to head to the second floor terrace to access Gorak's base. From this point on, patrolling enemies will come to investigate your position if they spot you from a distance, but if you manage to move away to hide elsewhere they will move on. If you get caught within the Pyke District then you'll be reset to this starting location, but that doesn't have any effect on your reputation. There are a number of possible routes you can take, but the one below is what worked for me.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Head forward to the stairs, waiting for the guards ahead of you to move on if necessary. At the bottom of the stairs immediately swerve left and along the side corridor highlighted in the image – although you're tucked away here, you can still be spotted through the slats in the wall so stay low and move in cover.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the next area, move forward behind cover until you reach some barrels at the far end, then look across the path to the alleyway highlighted. You want to dash across there as the guard in the alley starts walking away, while avoiding the two guards patrolling the main path.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once in the alleyway, send Nix to Power Off the security camera ahead, then take down the guard stealthily from behind. This just leaves one final guard to deal with, in the open area beyond the alley.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Tuck yourself in behind the wall at the end of the alleyway, then use a Nix Distract to lure the guard into the alley from the area ahead. Once they've gone past, you can take them out from behind to clear the path in front of you.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Move ahead and hide behind the pillar on your right, making sure the two patrolling guards aren't around to spot you before moving on. Approach the highlighted grid on the wall and interact to climb it, then jump to the bars on your left to climb up to the platform above. Use Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking to open the door on the right, then climb through the vent in this room to reach the next area.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the next area, press the button on the left at the lower level to call the Turbolift – you can send Nix to do this or climb down the ladder and do it yourself. With the left Turbolift lowered, jump on top of it from the platform you arrived on, then jump to the narrow platform ahead and send Nix through the gap to call the other Turbolift.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

From the top of the second Turbolift you can jump to the grid on the wall, then climb up and right to find a bar you can jump to and reach the platform above. Enter the large broken pipe and follow the path inside to your right.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ahead the path branches and a large fan blocks it to the right, so go to the left and send Nix through the bars to open the shutter, before quickly shooting the exposed core with your blaster. This will stop the fan spinning, so you can proceed up the pipe.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the next area you'll find a bar to grapple and swing over a gap, but before you move on it's worth going down the ladder to search the area below, as there are several resources here including a chest you can hack for Speeder Material.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Swing over the gap, climb the ladder, then pass through a final room and you'll arrive in the Pyke Stronghold location. The previous restrictions are now lifted, meaning you can continue sneaking or 'go loud' without being automatically captured, though I recommend you continue using stealth to disable the Energy Barrier so you don't have to fight off a lot of additional enemies.

