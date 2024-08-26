Best faction in Star Wars Outlaws to build a reputation with

Your Reputation with the Star Wars Outlaws factions is an essential part of the way you play the game, with the relationships you build in the criminal underworld having a significant impact on rewards and more. You might be welcomed into a syndicate’s territory, get access to unique rewards and equipment, and offered the best jobs around. Alternatively, they might spit on you, charge you through the nose for basic gear, or just open fire if you walk too close. Your reputation is key in Star Wars Outlaws, but so often building favor with one faction means losing face with another, as all the syndicates are at each other's throats. If you want to know which faction in Star Wars Outlaws is best to build a reputation with, as well as some good reputation building tips, we can help below.

What is the best Faction in Star Wars Outlaws to have a high reputation with?

Of the main Star Wars Outlaws factions you can focus your Reputation-building on, none are inherently better than others - it's more a case of what you want to prioritise - but if you have to pick one, we'd say it's either the Hutt Cartel, or the Ashiga Clan, the fourth faction that opens up when you reach Kijimi for the first time.

The Hutts have a lot of good merchants and dominate Tatooine, which is probably one of the slightly tougher worlds, so having them on your side there is helpful. Meanwhile, the Ashiga have a smaller presence across the game as a whole, but their rewards for high reputation are very good, with equipment that reduces damage, increases durability, and generally makes you a powerhouse in open combat.

All Factions in Star Wars Outlaws

There are four main factions in Star Wars Outlaws that you can affect with your reputation (not including factions you can't appeal to, like the Empire or Rebel Alliance), each one of which has a niche that tends to determine the kind of stock their merchants sell, as well as the kind of jobs and contracts you can get from them.

The Pyke Syndicate: Smugglers and black marketeers, the Pyke Syndicate has a strong emphasis on starships and advanced weaponry.

Smugglers and black marketeers, the Pyke Syndicate has a strong emphasis on starships and advanced weaponry. The Crimson Dawn: Assassins, extortionists, thieves and manipulators, the Crimson Dawn focuses on stealth and behind-the-scenes control.

Assassins, extortionists, thieves and manipulators, the Crimson Dawn focuses on stealth and behind-the-scenes control. The Hutt Cartel: Enforcers, brutes and mercenaries, the Hutts rely on physical force and aggression.

Enforcers, brutes and mercenaries, the Hutts rely on physical force and aggression. The Ashiga Clan: Territorial and only unlocked when you first reach Kijimi, the Ashiga use melee combat and fear to hold ground.

How to build reputation in Star Wars Outlaws

Reputation in Star Wars Outlaws can be earned in a bunch of different ways, but the best one is Contracts: these side missions tend to build a solid rapport with whichever faction you're doing the contract for. Contracts usually end in a choice where you can betray the quest-giver for some extra credits, but if you don't then you'll likely make a good, clean profit on their opinion for you.

Meanwhile, here are some other recommendations for how to build reputation:

Give Data to Faction smugglers : You can find Data throughout the game that serves as a valuable resource. Giving it to a smuggler aligned with a specific faction boosts your Reputation, and certain Data is really appreciated based on the contextual habits of that syndicate - for example, the Pykes love information about Starships, and Crimson Dawn like blackmail material.

: You can find Data throughout the game that serves as a valuable resource. Giving it to a smuggler aligned with a specific faction boosts your Reputation, and certain Data is really appreciated based on the contextual habits of that syndicate - for example, the Pykes love information about Starships, and Crimson Dawn like blackmail material. Don't get caught: Sooner or later you'll have to go up against all of these factions , but assuming you never break stealth, they'll never know you were there. It's only when you start firing or get spotted that your reputation drops.

Sooner or later you'll have to go up against all of these factions , but assuming you never break stealth, they'll never know you were there. It's only when you start firing or get spotted that your reputation drops. Keep an eye out for random events: Whether in space or on the ground, you'll occasionally get markers for conflicts happening nearby. These are your chances to intervene and help whoever's in trouble - though it can mean upsetting others.

Whether in space or on the ground, you'll occasionally get markers for conflicts happening nearby. These are your chances to intervene and help whoever's in trouble - though it can mean upsetting others. Accept that you can't please everyone: Ultimately, while it is possible to make multiple factions like you, it's really tough. Because they're all effectively at war, helping one will mean upsetting somebody else. Acknowledge that having everybody be your friend at once is probably not going to be an option unless you're willing to really knuckle down and do a lot of contracts while never breaking stealth.

