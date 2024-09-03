How to find the Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault keycards

The Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault in Mirogana is a treasure trove you'll want to break into, but you need to find three keycards first. If you came to this vault during the New Tricks mission, you will have certainly noticed the red barrier blocking off more riches, and hopefully you sliced the nearby computer to download some intel that reveals the rough locations of the three necessary keycards.

However, getting these keycards isn't easy as you've got to rifle through some heavily guarded Pyke Syndicate bases. Each of these Star Wars Outlaws outposts has loot of its own to plunder, but cracking the vault open gets you some incredibly useful rewards and resources. With that in mind, here's where to look for the Pyke Syndicate Vault keycards in Star Wars Outlaws so you can open that vault quickly.

How to get to the Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault

If you've got a Good or better Reputation with the Pyke Syndicate you can stroll into the Pyke District on the east side of Mirogana City and head to secret vault via the vent in the alley just off the green-lit street. This street should be familiar to you as you must pass through to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws.

Otherwise, if you're on bad terms with the Pyke Syndicate, you'll need to sneak your way in, and the best way to do this is via the back alley of Mirogana Market where you can find the Crimson Dawn merchant Lalini, who is unlocked by completing the Star Wars Outlaws Rejected and Black Market Trader intel. Just beyond the merchant's shop, you'll notice a gap in the wall which Kay can squeeze through, which emerges into cover on the green street in the Pyke District.

Now all you need to do is head left, staying in cover until you get to the end. Wait for any patrolling guards to pass, then run to the alley opposite and you'll find a vent on the right. If you've not already unlocked it, use your Data Spike to pick the lock, then crawl into the secret room. In here, you can loot a few valuables and can read a datapad that holds information on fixed Star Wars Outlaws fathier races. To bring down the red barrier and actually get inside the Pyke Syndicate Vault, however, you need three keycards found across Toshara.

Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault keycard locations

Star Wars Outlaws Tizlak's vault keycard location

You can find Tizlak's keycard in the Pyke Syndicate Workshop in the in the northern region of Toshara known as The Mirage – it's not that far from Mirogana City. Start by sneaking into the main workshop/hangar area and getting to the upper walkway on the north side. Head to the guarded bridge section with a crate hanging from a cable with a control panel nearby. You need to send Nix to activate the panel while you jump onto the crate and hang on.

The crate will then start moving along a ceiling rail, taking you to a secret area on the other side of the workshop. Jump to grab the ledge and climb up to the secret area where you can loot the keycard on top of one of the crates. You can also get a Pyke Helmet Trophy for your speeder and some Star Wars Outlaws Coarseweave.

Star Wars Outlaws Jinnjo's vault keycard location

Jinnjo's keycard is in the Pyke Stockroom landmark which is located in the Pyke Syndicate territory in the southern Lost Steppe region. Use your Star Wars Outlaws Data Spike to get in the front door of the Stockroom and loot the keycard from the dining table. There are quite a lot of Pyke Syndicate guards surrounding the stockroom, so stealth is advised but shooting your way out is possible.

Star Wars Outlaws Gorak's vault keycard location

You can grab Pyke underboss Gorak's vault keycard when infiltrating the Pyke Poaching Station, which you'll do as part of the Sabotage mission. It's right at the bottom of the Toshara map, just south of the stockroom mentioned above. Get inside the operations building at the top of the hill, then loot Gorak's keycard from the desks immediately in front of the door. Stealth is definitely best here as this station is ridiculously well-guarded and has lots of alarms that can be triggered.

Star Wars Outlaws Pyke Syndicate Vault rewards

With all three Pyke Syndicate Vault keycards in Kay's pockets, head back to the vault in the Pyke District and interact with the control panel next to the red barrier to get the loot inside:

5,000 Credits

Imperial Speeder Paint Job

Target Tariff Sabacc Shift Token

4 Helicyclic Gears (you can also get these from the Star Wars Outlaws Crashed Speeder intel)

(you can also get these from the Star Wars Outlaws Crashed Speeder intel) 4 Accu-Accelerators

4 Robuma Leather

There's also the Star Wars Outlaws Crimson Dawn Vault to loot in Mirogana and more secret keycard vaults belonging to the various criminal gangs on other planets, so keep an eye out! They take a while to get into, but they're worth it for the massive Star Wars Outlaws Credits payouts and materials they provide.

It wouldn't be a Ubisoft action game without having to explore enemy bases across the map for loot, but with open worlds as nice as this, as noted in our Star Wars Outlaws review, exploring and uncovering these secrets can be quite fun.



