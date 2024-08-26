How to get Star Wars Outlaws Ironweave and Coarseweave

Star Wars Outlaws Ironweave and Coarseweave are likely to be the first two materials you're actively searching for, as very early in the story you're made aware of the Armored Undershirt ability by Bram The Bartender. This increases Kay's maximum health so is clearly a desirable upgrade to obtain in Star Wars Outlaws, but if you don't know where to look then you could spend a while trying to find those particular materials. Handily they can both be found in the opening Mirogana location, so here's how to get Ironweave and Coarseweave in Star Wars Outlaws and unlock the Armored Undershirt.

Where to get Star Wars Outlaws Coarseweave

Star Wars Outlaws Coarseweave is a common fabric material that can generally be found as loot, though there are certain merchants and survivalists who sell it too. If you grab all of the items you find lying around as you explore then you will eventually gather enough Coarseweave, but there is a handy location that contains eight pieces of it – exactly how much you need for the Armored Undershirt.

At the north end of Mirogana is an area controlled by Crimson Dawn, and just inside it past the guards is a locked store room on the right, which is marked on the map above. If you have good standing with Crimson Dawn you can stroll straight in there, though make sure nobody sees you using Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking to open the door. Alternatively, if you look slightly to the south of it in the corner of the Market District, you'll find a vent Nix can open via a switch that will let you access the store room undetected. Once inside, lockpick the small crate on the floor to receive eight Coarseweave.

Where to get Star Wars Outlaws Ironweave

Star Wars Outlaws Ironweave is classed as an 'Expert key part', which means you'll need to purchase it from certain vendors as it isn't found just lying around as loot. Helpfully one of these vendors is found in Mirogana, so visit the tailor Berek Keehro in Mirogana Market and you can purchase Ironweave from his stock. This will set you back 450 Credits, unless you have good reputation with the Pyke Syndicate to reduce the price, but it's worth investing in as soon as you can so you have it ready to convert into the Armored Undershirt.

How to unlock the Star Wars Outlaws Armored Undershirt

Once you have the required amounts of Ironweave and Coarseweave, you should receive an on-screen notification that the Armored Undershirt is ready to unlock. As this is part of the Star Wars Outlaws Experts and Abilities rewards, you can go straight to the Abilities tab in the gameplay menu and then highlight The Bartender to select the Armored Undershirt ability, before holding the Unlock button prompt. This will unlock and automatically equip the Armored Undershirt, increasing Kay's maximum health.

