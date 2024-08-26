The Star Wars Outlaws black bars are on the screen by default, to provide a cinematic display mode in the 21:9 ratio that is often referred to as ultrawide. This gives you a much wider field of view, meaning you can see a lot more of the world around you, and playing Star Wars Outlaws this way lends to a more film-like experience as the action unfolds. However, by forcing this aspect ratio it can also feel like everything is being somewhat squashed on screen, particularly if you're using a smaller television or monitor display. If that applies to you, then here's how to remove the Star Wars Outlaws black bars and fill the screen.

How to remove Star Wars Outlaws black bars and change aspect ratio

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To remove the Star Wars Outlaws black bars and change aspect ratio, simply head to the Settings from the main menu or pause screen. Then, choose Display and graphics, before scrolling down to Cinematic display mode and switching the option from 21:9 to Fill screen. This will alter the scale of the UI and menus to fit on the screen, while Kay will now take up more of the display and you won't be able to see as far to the sides as you could before. Therefore this change may take a little getting used to, as at first everything will feel bigger or more zoomed in than it was before, but if you stick with it then it won't take long for it to feel normal again and you can enjoy using the full size of your display.

