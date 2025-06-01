Remember 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2? It’s good now – like, really good

Star Wars Battlefront 2 didn’t just stumble out of the gate – it faceplanted into a Dagobah swamp, dragged down by loot boxes, bad press, and the kind of monetization that made even the most hardened Sith wince. At launch, it was less "power fantasy" and more "pay-to-win fiasco," sparking a loud backlash . But here’s the kicker: instead of leaving it to rot in carbonite, EA and DICE got to work.

Over years of updates, reworks, and a full-blown pivot in philosophy, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has transformed from cautionary tale into cult favorite. What remains now is a slick, content-rich shooter that feels more like the game fans were promised – and a reminder that, in the right hands, even the most hated game can find its way back to the light side. Better yet, it's blowing up right now, with more players wandering back to the game every single day .

There are two reasons for the late-blooming success. The first is that Battlefront 2 feels like you're in Star Wars. At this stage you can play as everyone from Rey to Han Solo, pilot a screeching Tie Fighter or charge with your friends into Naboo's capital city.

But the real secret, whisper it, is that Star Wars Battlefront 2 was always a pretty good game, but the progression system relied on loot boxes for some reason, and no amount of stormtroopers could make players forget how annoying it was to level up and then get nothing useful because of the random loot. It was a design decision so aggressively anti-player that it didn’t just ruffle feathers – it got government bodies talking about gambling in games. The backlash was swift and, in hindsight, probably the best thing that could’ve happened to the game.

A real fixer-upper

Here are the best Star Wars games we've been playing

Under the sludge of poor monetization was something fans genuinely wanted: the fantasy of being in the middle of a Star Wars warzone. Not just playing as the big names like Darth Vader or Yoda (though, yes, you can), but lining up as a clone trooper with your mates and pushing through tight corridors on Geonosis. Battlefront 2 understood the spectacle, the sounds, the feel of the galaxy far, far away in a way that few other Star Wars games quite managed. DICE, known for the Battlefield series, brought its trademark chaos and visual fidelity to the table – and when it all clicked, it clicked hard.

So what’s caused this resurgence? The second reason for Battlefront 2’s second wind is timing – some of it accidental, some of it not. I'd point to the success of shows like The Mandalorian and Andor, and a TikTok algorithm that seems to really love lightsaber kills.. And once people returned, what they found was a game that had quietly become one of the most complete Star Wars multiplayer experiences out there. No new monetization bait, no aggressive battle pass, just a deep pool of maps, modes, and heroes ready to be jumped into. Sure, you can spend money in Battlefront 2 if you want to, but it's not necessary and mostly for cosmetic reasons.

Part of the charm lies in just how fun it is now. The maps are dense with detail – from the decadent marble of Naboo to the sun-scorched cliffs of Tatooine – and the game has been balanced over time to reward team play and moment-to-moment chaos, whether you want to squad up with your friends or run chaotic interference as a Sith Lord. You still get those cinematic multiplayer moments too. The blasters feel effective and every hero can kick arse, but I'm also wildly enthusiastic about the little assault class shotgun that you can pull out to cap someone at close range.

There’s something else at play here too: the community. Against the odds, Battlefront 2 has developed an engaged fanbase. Hell, when I dropped in to play I found I was getting myself messed up by people who have been plugging away at the game since 2017, the video game equivalent of Japanese holdouts in the Pacific not realizing the war was over. The war, in this case, was over as soon as we met each other and they shot me to death with preternatural ability honed by years of playing a mostly dead game.

Look closely, and you can still see the cracks from where DICE performed kintsugi to turn Battlefront 2 into the best multiplayer Star Wars game out there. The live-service sheen is still visible in the bones of the UI, and there's only a few different weapons to fool around with. But in a world where AAA multiplayer games are constantly pushing new monetization gimmicks and early access asterisks, Battlefront 2 feels weirdly refreshing in its final form as a solid, complete game that respects your time.

Which leads to an awkward question – how did EA and DICE mess this up so badly in the first place? And what does it say about the games industry that Battlefront 2 had to nearly crash and burn just to end up where it probably should’ve been at launch? These are tough questions, but important ones, because the story of Battlefront 2 is the story of how fan pushback can make a difference – and how corporate course correction, when handled seriously, can actually result in something better.

In the end, Battlefront 2 isn’t just a comeback story. It’s a cautionary tale, a redemption arc, and a quiet triumph all rolled into one. It’s a reminder that good game design and fan trust go hand in hand – and that sometimes, when you strip away the marketing bluster and revenue models, what’s left is a fucking good video game.

The servers are alive, the force is strong, and Battlefront 2 is finally the game it was always meant to be.

