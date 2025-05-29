Star Wars Battlefront 3 hopefuls pour one out as EA is reportedly “focusing on a small handful of franchises” after cancelling Black Panther: “EA fumbled one of the biggest IPs in existence”

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been breaking player records because the fanbase really wants EA to finally step up and make a Battlefront 3, with one of the stars of Andor and a former developer also speaking up for another game. But alongside the cancellation of EA’s Black Panther game with the publisher’s third round of layoffs in 2025 alone, it’s starting to look like the dream is dead.

In the IGN report , an internal email from EA Entertainment president Laura Miele notes that “the company is focusing on a small handful of franchises going forward: Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends,” with work on Motive’s Iron Man game, Respawn’s third Star Wars: Jedi game, and the next Mass Effect continuing. With the lack of Star Wars on there outside of finishing the Jedi trilogy, fans are taking this as confirmation that EA is done with the franchise.

The news was posted to the Star Wars Battlefront subreddit , with the poster saying, “BF3 is out of the question now.” Naturally, some are bummed out, with one poster saying “Can’t believe EA fumbled one of the biggest IPs in existence.” While others believe that the idea of a third Battlefront happening in the first place was dubious, “I’m all for being hopeful, but there’s no way anyone actually thought they were gonna make a new Battlefront game.”

However, some members of the subreddit are taking this as good news, with one user saying, “This is good news. EA dosn't [sic] own Battlefront. Let a better studio make a deal with Lucasfilm Games.” So while the franchise is seemingly cursed never to get a third game (with the original version never getting a threequel) , some are hopeful that we can get a third series donning the Battlefront name in the end. But the current Star Wars Fortnite season is the closest thing we’ll have for the time being.

