Fans want Star Wars Battlefront 3 so bad that they've pushed Battlefront 2 to an all-time Steam peak 8 years after launch and even mocked up a menu for a third game on their own

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is having a bit of a resurgence in popularity recently, with calls for EA to return to the series getting so loud that even one of the stars of Andor and a former developer are getting in on it.

Last week, the game hit over 9,000 players on Steam, which was very close to it's all-time peak of a little over 10,000 back in 2021. But now the game has blasted well past that, showing the fan campaign is well and truly underway.

Over the course of the weekend, Star Wars Battlefront 2 soared over that 10,000 mark – thanks in part to the fan-led 'resurgence day' on May 24. But on Monday, May 26 – which was both Memorial Day for the US and a bank holiday in the UK – it landed a new all-time peak of 18,635 on Steam (according to SteamDB).

Not only did the game beat that previous peak, but it beat it by over 8,000. VCG also notes that the game re-appeared on the Steam top-sellers list, meaning new players are joining the game alongside returning ones.

And that's just the Steam numbers; the game is also available on PlayStation and Xbox (where it's included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to EA Play), but there's not an easy way to track player counts on those platforms (which does dramatically soften the BattlefrontUpdates Twitter account's bold claim that over 300k concurrent players joined in over the weekend).

One of the main accounts behind the resurgence day event also claims the servers went down on Sunday, though there's no guarantee that outage was due to a sudden rush of players. One thing that is clear is that people are suddenly hungry for this game, and eager to celebrate any perceived successes.

Over on Reddit, fans are making their own mockups for a potential Star Wars Battlefront 3 menu. Meanwhile, another hopeful user has suggested the Battlefront community take matters into their own hands and make the game themselves. When warned by a fellow fan that Disney would hit them with the heaviest of DMCAs, they simply responded: "Nah bro, I’ll talk to them. Dw about it." So things are looking hopeful!

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far, EA hasn't acknowledged the fan campaign or the game's resurgence in popularity, with developer DICE (who also have not commented on it) currently working on Battlefield 6. However, Janina Gavankar, who played campaign protagonist Iden Versio, has acknowledged the swelling player count, saying "good things live on."

As calls for Star Wars Battlefront 3 grow stronger, an ex-Pandemic dev explains why the original games never got a third entry: "We started working on it and then negotiations just didn’t take off"