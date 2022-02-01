Knowing how to craft and equip clothing in Ark Survival Evolved should be one of your first priorities when you arrive on the island, as you begin your adventure almost completely naked and this leaves you very exposed to the ravages of the environment. Thankfully it's not too tricky to rustle up a set of togs to cover your modesty, but if you're new to the game then the process isn't particularly intuitive, and the longer you're running around in a state of undress the more risk you put yourself under. That's why we're here to guide you through the necessary steps, so you can get dressed in your own Ark Survival Evolved clothing to protect yourself from the elements.

How to unlock Ark Survival Evolved clothing crafting

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

You can begin crafting Ark Survival Evolved clothing as early as Engram Tier 3, when the blueprints for Cloth gear becomes available to unlock. This first clothing set is made up of five individual items, with those being Cloth Pants, Cloth Shirt, Cloth Gloves, Cloth Boots, and a Cloth Hat. As you progress through the Engram Tiers you'll unlock more gear options in Hide, Fur, and other materials, but initially your focus should be on getting that first set of Cloth clothing crafted and equipped to cover up your nakedness.

How to gather materials to craft Ark Survival Evolved clothing

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Each piece of Ark Survival Evolved clothing in the Cloth gear set needs to be crafted individually from the following materials:

Cloth Pants: 50 Fiber

50 Fiber Cloth Shirt: 40 Fiber

40 Fiber Cloth Gloves: 20 Fiber, 4 Hide

20 Fiber, 4 Hide Cloth Boots: 25 Fiber, 6 Hide

25 Fiber, 6 Hide Cloth Hat: 10 Fiber

Fiber is a simple material to round up, as you just need to press the Use button (Triangle/Y) when low-growing plants are close by. Hide is slightly trickier, as you have to kill an animal then hit it with a tool to harvest materials from it – ideally you should use a Hatchet, as that prioritises skin. When you've collected the necessary resources, head to the Crafting section of the Inventory, highlight the required Engram, then use the Craft prompt to put it together.

How to equip Ark Survival Evolved clothing

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Once you've crafted your Ark Survival Evolved clothing, you then need to physically put it on so you can start receiving the benefits of wearing it. To equip an individual clothing item, select it in your Inventory which will highlight the body part slot in the middle section it can be applied to, then move over and select that highlighted slot to wear the gear. By hovering over each clothing item you can see how much Armor it provides, as well as the protection against Hypothermic (cold) and Hyperthermic (hot) conditions.

