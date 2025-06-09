Carbon Ore location in Dune Awakening

Carbon Ore is required to craft some of the first advanced recipes in Dune: Awakening, but it's located quite far away from the starting zone where players begin their journey on Arrakis.While the initial story quests guide you directly to the resources and crafting materials required to fabricate the most important early-game equipment, you're left to your own devices when it comes to more advanced materials like Carbon.

Thankfully, Carbon Ore deposits are plentiful as long as you search in the right regions of the desert, and we've got their locations on the Dune Awakening map laid out below, so you can start leaving the early game and moving to the mid-game constructions easily enough.

How to find Carbon Ore in Dune Awakening (Image: © Funcom) Carbon Ore is found in Jabal Eifrit Al-Janub, the third major biome that you'll visit in Dune: Awakening. After completing the tutorial quests in Hagga Basin and riding your sandbike north to the Vermillius Gap region, you can continue even further north to reach Jabal Eifrit Al-Janub.

Carbon Ore deposits look similar to the Copper Ore deposits that you've seen in the starting regions of the game, only with white crystals instead of blue ones. You need to build a Cutteray Mk. 2 in order to harvest Carbon Ore, so take some time to gather materials in the Vermillius Gap region before continuing north in search of Carbon.

A Cutteray Mk. 2 requires Iron Ingots and EMF Generators to craft (after you've unlocked the recipe via research), and both of those resources can be found in Vermillius Gap. Iron Ingots are mined from ore deposits throughout the region, and EMF Generators are Fremen materials located in moisture-sealed caves.

A Cutteray Mk. 2 can harvest Carbon Ore with a good efficiency rating, so you'll get a decent chunk of Carbon Ore from each boulder. Upgraded Cutterays will yield even more Carbon from each deposit, though, and leveling up your Planetologist skills will allow you to extract even more on top of that.

The Jabal Eifrit Al-Janub region is slaver territory and the journey there takes you over wide stretches of open sand, so preparation is crucial if you want to survive. You can set up a second base in the region once you arrive, though, and that'll help you establish a foothold in the area so you can hunt for Carbon Ore deposits without worrying too much about water or supplies.

While you can unlock recipes that require Carbon Ore early on in Dune: Awakening, it's not a good idea to head too far north until you've crafted some upgraded weapons and armor using the Iron Ore found in Vermillius Gap. Upgrading your sandbike, the first of the Dune Awakening vehicles, with faster treads and a stronger engine will help you avoid sandworms along the way, too. Watch out for quicksand and drumsand when you cross the dunes! For more help escaping Sandworms in Dune Awakening, we have a guide on dealing with them.

All that Carbon Ore can be used to produce Steel Ingots, but you'll need a bunch of Iron Ingots and a steady supply of water in order to refine everything. You can get all of that in Vermillius Gap, though, so you won't have to visit any dangerous areas like the Jabal Eifruit Al-Janub region.

