How to get the Star Wars Outlaws Rejected intel password

To complete the Star Wars Outlaws Rejected intel mission, you need to find the right people to eavesdrop on in Mirogana Market. Doing so is how you get access to the wares of the merchant who "only talks to friends" and has no doubt turned you away already. Thankfully, this Star Wars Outlaws conundrum is very easy to solve, so let me direct you to where you need to go to get this password after being rejected.

How to complete the Rejected intel mission in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

From the Rejected merchant's alley, head back to the main market area and go up the stairs on your right to reach the upper balcony level of the market. Next, head to the bar on the north side of the market and follow the "listen" button prompt to eavesdrop on the conversation of the two criminals on Kay's left – you'll overhear that the password for the merchant is to say you're "a friend of Arlo".

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

That's all you have to do to resolve the Rejected intel mission, but now you can use this password to solve the Black Market Trader intel that pops up immediately afterwards, tasking you with sharing the password with the merchant Lalini. Head back the way you came to the ally respond to Lalini with the "A friend of Arlo" option to unlock his shop and resolve the Black Market Trader intel too.

Bear in mind that Lalini Ledeno is a Crimson Dawn-aligned smuggler merchant. That means you'll get a discount on the prices listed below if you're on good terms with the Crimson Dawn Star Wars Outlaws faction, and you can give them sensitive data discs to improve your Crimson Dawn reputation. Lalini is also conveniently placed near a secret entrance to the Pyke District in Mirogana, so heading past him is a good way to infiltrate Gorak's base in Star Wars Outlaws or sneak through the Pyke District if you've got a bad rep with them.

Additionally, Lalini has a few notable items for sale, such as:

Abelor Survivalist Pants = 850 credits and requires Good reputation with Crimson Dawn – greatly reduces damage taken from explosions while crouching, rolling, or sliding.

= 850 credits and requires Good reputation with Crimson Dawn – greatly reduces damage taken from explosions while crouching, rolling, or sliding. Agamar Gunslinger Belt = 700 credits – restores health for each enemy defeated during a use of Adrenaline Rush.

= 700 credits restores health for each enemy defeated during a use of Adrenaline Rush. Anaxes Ruffian Jacket intel = 250 credits – information about a jacket Kay can wear hidden in a Crimson Dawn Hideout on Toshara. The jacket increases the ammo capacity for weapons Kay can pick up.

= 250 credits – information about a jacket Kay can wear hidden in a Crimson Dawn Hideout on Toshara. The jacket increases the ammo capacity for weapons Kay can pick up. Refund Sabacc shift token = 250 credits – retrieve two chips when played in Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc.

= 250 credits – retrieve two chips when played in Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc. Stolen Imperial Goods intel = 140 credits – information about a cache of stolen goods hidden near some mountains south of an Imperial compound.

