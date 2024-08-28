How to lower your Star Wars Outlaws Wanted level

The Star Wars Outlaws Wanted level is a system whereby the Empire will send the elite Death Troopers or a Corvette spaceship to bring Kay Vess down for good - but how do you stop being wanted? Once you pass a certain point of criminal notoriety, Star Wars Outlaws will call open season on you through any nearby Stormtroopers, coming in to arrest or just kill you until you can find some way to wipe your record clean, as well as setting up checkpoints and blockades. If you want help with that, we'll explain how to lower your wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws and get the Empire off your back, whether you're on land or in space.

How to lose your Wanted level in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Being Wanted in Star Wars Outlaws occurs when you commit any crime in front of the Empire (Stormtroopers, Imperial Officers, Tie Fighters, etc). Here's all the ways you can lose that Wanted Level.

Staying low. If you're wanted but have yet to raise it to the highest level (6), just wait. If no Stormtroopers see you for long enough, they'll eventually abandon the search. The Imperial Cog symbol in the upper left shows how much longer you have to wait.

If you're wanted but have yet to raise it to the highest level (6), just wait. If no Stormtroopers see you for long enough, they'll eventually abandon the search. The Imperial Cog symbol in the upper left shows how much longer you have to wait. Corrupt Officers. In major settlements and cities you'll get Corrupt Imperial Officers marked on the map. Paying them Credits has them cancel your Wanted level.

In major settlements and cities you'll get Corrupt Imperial Officers marked on the map. Paying them Credits has them cancel your Wanted level. Imperial Terminals. In Imperial Camps and fortresses you can find Terminals, which will also be marked on your map. Breaking in and cracking them open with the Star Wars Outlaws hacking minigame allows you to cancel your Wanted level.

In Imperial Camps and fortresses you can find Terminals, which will also be marked on your map. Breaking in and cracking them open with the Star Wars Outlaws hacking minigame allows you to cancel your Wanted level. Death Troopers. At max wanted level, a camp of high-level Death Troopers appears on the map. There's also an ISB agent there. If you kill the agent, get their keycard, and use it on the terminal inside the tent, you can wipe your wanted level.

At max wanted level, a camp of high-level Death Troopers appears on the map. There's also an ISB agent there. If you kill the agent, get their keycard, and use it on the terminal inside the tent, you can wipe your wanted level. Imperial Terminal Satellite (Space). In orbit around planets you can find yellow satellites shaped like radar dishes. If you're not in combat, approaching one and holding down the button marked should clear your wanted level.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you're not sure which one of these many options to do, I'd suggest the Death Troopers. It's the hardest option, as Death Troopers are some of Outlaws' most powerful enemies, but the camps that spawn in usually have a chest of credits inside, as well as various collectibles and rewards if it's your first time encountering them.

Corrupt Officers are by far the easiest method (assuming you can't just lay low), but the price of that is that you have to give up on some money, whereas you're more likely to come away in profit if you can survive a Death Trooper camp or break into an Imperial Fortress.

Being Wanted by Factions in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If your Star Wars Outlaws faction reputation drops low enough with any one group, they'll literally send hit squads after you, random combat encounters on land and in space that usually amount to groups of 3-6 enemies appearing on Speeders (or in spaceships) and attacking you.

If a faction wants to kill you like this, there's no easy workaround beyond playing the Reputation game. Favour them in choices like the Star Wars Outlaws Eleera or Gorak example at the beginning of the game, give Data to their smugglers, and do what you can to get them to the point where they no longer want to slaughter you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission