How to break Rocks and Walls in Star Wars Outlaws
To destroy rocks and walls in Star Wars Outlaws, like in the Amberine Cave, you need the Bolt blaster
To destroy Rocks and Walls in Star Wars Outlaws, like those in the Amberine Cave, players will need a special attachment for their blaster: the Bolt, a charged shot that can utterly devastate enemies and punch through objects made of Amberine that bring up the Yellow flash symbol when shot by any of Star Wars Outlaws' other weapons. In fact, finding the charged Power Bolt that destroys Amberine Walls and Rocks in Star Wars Outlaws isn't so much a challenge as it is a simple matter of time.
How to destroy walls and rocks in Star Wars Outlaws
As mentioned, to destroy and break the walls and rocks in Star Wars Outlaws made of Amberine, you need the Bolt modification for the blaster, the first of the "Power" options.
When you have the Bolt, you can equip it by holding down the Triangle/Y button you would normally press to swap weapon modes. Once Bolt is equipped, simply fire at the rock or wall blocking your way to destroy it.
How to get the Star Wars Outlaws Bolt Blaster
The Bolt is unlocked after completing your first main story mission once you've decided which planet you should go to first in Star Wars Outlaws. To elaborate, after unlocking Hyperspace and the ability to go to other planets as part of the main story, you'll be given three different main questlines to do in any order you choose, all set on different Star Wars Outlaws planets.
After completing the first quest of any of the three questlines, you'll get a call from ND-5 and a quest called Gunsmith. This is simply the way to unlock the Bolt - head back to the workbench on the Trailblazer and you'll be able to craft the Bolt Modification for Kay's blaster.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
God of War star Christopher Judge brings the hammer down on Amazon exec's "we don't really have acting" in video games AI defense, praises The Last of Us 2 performance
Shigeru Miyamoto would get "angry" during Zelda: Twilight Princess development and ask things like "who put this stone here" – now Tears of the Kingdom has a tool for that