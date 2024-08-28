How to break Rocks and Walls in Star Wars Outlaws

To destroy Rocks and Walls in Star Wars Outlaws, like those in the Amberine Cave, players will need a special attachment for their blaster: the Bolt, a charged shot that can utterly devastate enemies and punch through objects made of Amberine that bring up the Yellow flash symbol when shot by any of Star Wars Outlaws' other weapons. In fact, finding the charged Power Bolt that destroys Amberine Walls and Rocks in Star Wars Outlaws isn't so much a challenge as it is a simple matter of time.

How to destroy walls and rocks in Star Wars Outlaws

As mentioned, to destroy and break the walls and rocks in Star Wars Outlaws made of Amberine, you need the Bolt modification for the blaster, the first of the "Power" options.

When you have the Bolt, you can equip it by holding down the Triangle/Y button you would normally press to swap weapon modes. Once Bolt is equipped, simply fire at the rock or wall blocking your way to destroy it.

How to get the Star Wars Outlaws Bolt Blaster

The Bolt is unlocked after completing your first main story mission once you've decided which planet you should go to first in Star Wars Outlaws. To elaborate, after unlocking Hyperspace and the ability to go to other planets as part of the main story, you'll be given three different main questlines to do in any order you choose, all set on different Star Wars Outlaws planets.

After completing the first quest of any of the three questlines, you'll get a call from ND-5 and a quest called Gunsmith. This is simply the way to unlock the Bolt - head back to the workbench on the Trailblazer and you'll be able to craft the Bolt Modification for Kay's blaster.

