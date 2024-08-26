Which planet should you go to first in Star Wars Outlaws?

Which planet in Star Wars Outlaws should you go to first when Hyperspace becomes available? Once you unlock the ability to jump between worlds with your ship in Star Wars Outlaws and leave Toshara behind, you're given the choice of three planets: Kimiji, Akiva and Tatooine, but which of those should you choose? I'd say that there is a best option, and I'll lay it out for you below in our guide to picking the best world to go to first in Star Wars Outlaws.

The best planet to go to first in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When given the choice of which planet to go to first in Star Wars Outlaws, ND-5 suggests gently that you go to Akiva - and he's probably right. Ultimately it's not a hugely important choice, as there's nothing stopping you from going to all of them in rapid succession and it doesn't change anything in the story, but if you want to pick a planet to focus on first, there's a solid case for it being Akiva.

There's a few reasons for this: without spoiling anything, Akiva has a range of upgrades and is home to some of the Star Wars Outlaws Experts and Abilities that don't just enhance what you can do, they actively grant new ways to explore and traverse the galaxy. Akiva's also a little easier as Star Wars Outlaws planets go than somewhere like Tatooine, as it has a wealth of resources and merchants, and - without spoiling - the story that takes place there feels more appropriate at the beginning of your journey than at the end.

Still, it's your choice, and there's nothing stopping you from playing on Akiva for a bit before leaping back into the Trailblazer and flying off somewhere else to see what new worlds have to offer. And if you want some help preparing for these ruthless worlds, our Star Wars Outlaws tips can help you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission