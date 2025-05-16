Fortnite Outposts: Where to visit them during Galactic Battle

Fortnite Outposts have been set up all around the island during the Galactic Battle, with the various Star Wars factions staking their claim on different areas and installing roadblocks to guard them. These landmarks can be a handy source of loot, but watch out as some are protected by NPCs who will automatically attack you if you get too close. These locations are required for a number of the Fortnite quests this season, so if you need help tracking them down then this is where to find all of the Outpost in Fortnite.



Have you earned the free Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin yet by linking your Epic and MyDisney accounts? We've got the details on how to claim it.

Where to find Outposts in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of 15 Fortnite Outposts scattered around the island, which are divided between the main four factions into roughly a quarter of the map each. They are all found on or next to roads, in the following locations:

Rebel Outposts South of Resistance Base South of Flooded Frogs Northwest of Brutal Boxcars

Imperial Outposts West of Outlaw Oasis Southwest of Crime City Northeast of Canyon Crossing Soutwest of Masked Meadows Southeast of Foxy Floodgate

First Order Outposts Northeast of Magic Mosses Southwest of Pumped Power North of Shining Span

Republic Outposts South of Masked Meadows North of Masked Meadows Southeast of Seaport City Northwest of Kappa Kappa Factory



As well as ticking off various quests, there are other good reasons to visit these Outposts in Fortnite. In addition to a selection of chests and floor loot, several of them give you access to Fortnite X-Wings and TIE Fighters, though this mainly applies to the Imperial Outposts to the west of the island. You'll also find Fortnite Telephone Booths near many of the First Order and Imperial Outposts, which you can use to don a Stormtrooper disguise and mingle with the NPCs patrolling the area without getting attacked on sight.

If you're tracking down the Star Wars-themed Fortnite characters, then these Outposts come into play once again. You'll find Luke Skywalker at the Rebel Outpost south of the Resistance Base, while Leia Organa is in the Rebel Outpost to the northwest of Brutal Boxcars, and you may also discover Chewbacca fighting against some Stormtroopers at one of the Outposts aligned with the Dark side – help him defeat them and he'll join you for the rest of the match. There are further characters due to appear in or near Outposts when they are activated in future updates, so keep an eye out.

