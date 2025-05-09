Fortnite Telephone Booths: Where to don a disguise

Fortnite Telephone Booths have made a return to the battle royale, giving players the opportunity to don a disguise and become an Imperial Stormtrooper from the Galactic Empire. While this is helpful for infiltrating Imperial controlled locations and perhaps even deceiving other players, you also need to switch your appearance to complete one of the Weekly Fortnite quests, so it pays to know where you can do it. If you're ready to go undercover with the Dark side, then here's where to find Telephone Booths in Fortnite and how to use them.

Have you earned the free Fortnite First Order Stormtrooper skin yet by linking your Epic and MyDisney accounts? We've got the details on how to claim it.

Where to find Telephone Booths in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I have identified the locations of eight Telephone Booths in Fortnite, which I've marked on the map above. These are all connected to Galactic Empire POIs or Imperial Outpost landmarks, which makes sense given the disguise they contain. Bear in mind that these Telephone Booths are positioned where you can access them to don your disguise without being spotted, so in the case of the Imperial Outposts they're tucked behind nearby trees or rocks, and with the First Order Base or Vader Samurai's Solitude they're actually placed just outside the Named Location at the end of a zipline for ease of access.

How to use a Telephone Booth to don a disguise in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use a Telephone Booth to don a disguise in Fortnite, you just need to approach it then follow the 'Disguise as Imperial Stormtrooper' prompt that appears. This will switch you to the iconic Stormtrooper outfit, while initially displaying an icon over your head (that only you can see) to confirm that you're currently wearing a disguise.

While dressed like this, other Imperial NPCs will not attack you, so you can safely explore Imperial Outposts and Galactic Empire POIs without getting into a fight. Your disguise will remain intact until you either damage an opponent or NPC, or take damage yourself, at which point you'll revert back to your original appearance – though you can visit Telephone Booths multiple times in the same match to get your disguise back again.

Watch out for the various Star Wars-themed Fortnite characters that appear around the island, as some have special story assignments to give you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.