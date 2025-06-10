Fortnite Supernova Gear: What is it and where to get it
Supernova Gear in Fortnite is required to complete a number of quests, so here's what you need to know about it
Fortnite Supernova Gear is a collective term for some of the fresh guns and items that have been added to the battle royale, but this may be causing a degree of confusion as it isn't a term used in relation to specific weapons within the game itself. However, it is used in the wording of several Fortnite quests that you need them for, so understandably it helps if you're aware of what you should be trying to find. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Supernova Gear in Fortnite and where to get it.
What is Supernova Gear in Fortnite?
Supernova Gear in Fortnite is comprised of some of the fresh guns and items that were added for Season 3, as part of the Fortnite new weapons drop. Specifically, this gear consists of the superhero equipment that includes:
- Bass Boost
- Killswitch Revolvers
- Myst Gauntlets
- Tracking Visor
Naturally, for quests that involve dealing damage specifically with Supernova Gear, the Bass Boost isn't much help due to its low damage output and the Tracking Visor has no damage output at all. However, for other assignments they can be used to prime yourself before switching to regular weapons to deal the necessary damage within a certain amount of time.
Where to get Fortnite Supernova Gear
Fortnite Supernova Gear can generally be found around the island, as both floor loot or in Chests and Hero Caches, as well as purchased from certain Fortnite characters in exchange for gold bars. However, the easiest way to get it is to head to the Supernova Academy POI, found to the north of the island, and search around the buildings. Not only are there Academy Stands that will deposit Supernova Gear when interacted with, but as your Hero Rank increases you can also unlock the secret tech labs in the basement that have even more Supernova Gear for you to claim.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 800 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.