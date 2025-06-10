Fortnite Supernova Gear: What is it and where to get it

Fortnite Supernova Gear is a collective term for some of the fresh guns and items that have been added to the battle royale, but this may be causing a degree of confusion as it isn't a term used in relation to specific weapons within the game itself. However, it is used in the wording of several Fortnite quests that you need them for, so understandably it helps if you're aware of what you should be trying to find. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Supernova Gear in Fortnite and where to get it.

What is Supernova Gear in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Supernova Gear in Fortnite is comprised of some of the fresh guns and items that were added for Season 3, as part of the Fortnite new weapons drop. Specifically, this gear consists of the superhero equipment that includes:

Bass Boost

Killswitch Revolvers

Myst Gauntlets

Tracking Visor

Naturally, for quests that involve dealing damage specifically with Supernova Gear, the Bass Boost isn't much help due to its low damage output and the Tracking Visor has no damage output at all. However, for other assignments they can be used to prime yourself before switching to regular weapons to deal the necessary damage within a certain amount of time.

Where to get Fortnite Supernova Gear

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Supernova Gear can generally be found around the island, as both floor loot or in Chests and Hero Caches, as well as purchased from certain Fortnite characters in exchange for gold bars. However, the easiest way to get it is to head to the Supernova Academy POI, found to the north of the island, and search around the buildings. Not only are there Academy Stands that will deposit Supernova Gear when interacted with, but as your Hero Rank increases you can also unlock the secret tech labs in the basement that have even more Supernova Gear for you to claim.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.