The Star Wars Outlaws Fast Talk ability is a tricky one for players to get used to, as the actual function of Fast Talk (as well as how to use it) is a little unclear even after you earn it from the Expert Bram. Fast Talk is actually pretty useful, though perhaps a little poorly named. Rather than actively talking a situation down and having enemies wave you past, like in the Star Wars Outlaws Bluff or Bribe the Bouncer choice, it's used to buy yourself a moment's extra time before enemies go aggressive. If you want some help on mastering the Fast Talk ability in Star Wars Outlaws, here's what you need to know.

How to use Fast Talk in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Fast Talk in Star Wars Outlaws is earned by completing the challenges from Bram, one of the Star Wars Outlaws Experts, and is used in gameplay in the following way:

When Kay Vess is in a restricted area and in stealth, enemies will be looking for her. When an enemy sees her, there'll be a momentary gap where they go from Alerted (Orange) to Aggressive (Red). At this moment, if you're looking at the enemy, there'll be a prompt above their head to press R3/RS. This triggers Fast Talk, keeping them in the Orange alerted state for a couple of extra seconds longer than normal. You have this window of opportunity to work out a plan and do something before they attack you. If you take any action, such as try to run or fire, it ends the Fast Talk state immediately. Fast Talk can't be used in the mandatory "Don't be Caught" stealth sequences where killing enemies is not allowed.

This raises the obvious question: what do you do with this in Star Wars Outlaws? Well, the main answer is to shoot the person you're Fast Talking. The Stun effect on your Blaster works to stop them without losing stealth, but if you don't have it ready, you just need to hipfire and bring them down. Other options include a Smoke Bomb, if you have that unlocked - or just running for cover.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Keep Talking upgrade Bram teaches you spreads the effect of Fast Talk to temporarily hold down everybody in the area - which, if it's the case, is a situation that's only really resolved by the Adrenaline Rush power. If you're Fast Talking multiple people, trigger Adrenaline Rush and immediately gun them all down. If you can find them, the Gunslinger Expert will teach you to mark more people in Adrenaline Rush, and the High Roller has an ability called "Just Keep Talking", which grants a massive Adrenaline boost when Fast Talking enemies, setting you up perfectly for a quick-draw killing spree.

