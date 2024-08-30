How to get the Star Wars Outlaws Smoke Bomb Compressor

The Star Wars Outlaws Smoke Bomb Compressor is an integral part for unlocking Smoke Bombs for Kay, but getting this part is quite a challenge. You've got to head all the way towards the northwest region on Toshara's map – Boulder Forest – and then need to figure out one of the many Star Wars Outlaws wind-based traversal puzzles. Eventually, you'll reach a chest with the necessary item inside, so let me guide you through this Smoke Bomb Compressor puzzle.

Star Wars Outlaws Smoke Bomb Compressor location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After unlocking "The Mechanic" as one of your Star Wars Outlaws Experts, you'll receive the Smoke Bomb Compressor intel that leads to a mountainous area in the northwestern Boulder Forest region of Toshara.

The first hurdle is the gusty cave (above) which you can only get through by riding your speeder and boosting to negate the strong winds pushing you back. You'll reach a small clearing where Kay can grapple up to a ledge to reach the Fallen Mound and begin the Star Wars Outlaws Smoke Bomb Compressor puzzle properly:

Run along the ledge and swing across the gap ahead to the next section – an area with a few paths carved out by wind that blasts through the area every so often, pushing Kay back. Wait for the wind to die down, then sprint down the path to the right to reach a clearing where the wind does not blow. Watch out for the big hyena-like creature here.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Head over to the rock wall on the opposite side of the clearing and climb up to the ledge. Carry on along the ledge, abseil down when prompted, then continue down the path to reach an open area with constant wind. Bear right and go up the short path that isn’t affected by the wind, then use your ion blaster mod to shoot the electrical node. This node is quite hard to spot with all the dust, but it's to the right of the doorway where the wind is coming from. Shooting stops the wind for just a couple of seconds.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Jump down and sprint for the crevice to the right of the door, but make sure you keep shooting the node with your ion shots every few seconds to stop the wind blasting Kay all the way back into a pit (though you should find a piece of Star Wars Outlaws Coarseweave in there for your troubles). Once through the crevice and into the cave, shoot another electrical node straight ahead to temporarily stop the wind again. Run to the other side of the cave to the rundown control panels, then direct Nix to hold one lever while you pull the other. This opens the door directly opposite.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Shoot the node and run across again, then head through the door. Here you can open a chest to get the Overgrown Amber Stone Major Charm which gives Kay an extra chunk of health and boosts her Adrenaline gains when taking hefty damage. Ride the lift up and loot the crate ahead to get the Smoke Bomb Compressor.

Finally! It's a lot of work for just a single part, but Smoke Bombs are a useful part of Kay's arsenal, helping to cover tracks and create distractions. Now you can hop on your speeder and fly out the cave where you'll also spot a large Imperial turbolaser turret. If you sneak in here and use your Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit to get inside, you can scramble down a ladder and loot an Ion Capacitor Charge – an item needed to get the Concussive Smoke Bomb upgrade from the Slicer's Expert abilities, which makes these bombs even better!

These sorts of puzzles are a lot like ones found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which is one of the best Star Wars games you can play now. While Outlaws just inches its way onto that list too, you should take a look at our Star Wars Outlaws review to see what we thought.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.