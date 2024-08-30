Star Wars Outlaws Rehidden Stash and Waterfall Stash locations

Star Wars Outlaws' Rehidden Stash and Waterfall Stash are part of an Intel chain on Toshara where Kay Vess has to hunt down the location of a hidden treasure. It's not as easy as it sounds, but then again, what in the cutthroat world of Star Wars Outlaws even is? After going to find the Waterfall Stash, you'll be redirected to the Rehidden Stash after it turns out somebody found it before you and moved the loot - and we'll help you find the locations of them both in our guide below.

If you want to start the Waterfall Stash and Rehidden Stash intel chain for yourself, head to Toshara and the Dabah Power Station that's on the road to the Southwest of the city of Mirogana. Lean on the bar inside and you'll overhear two smugglers chatting about the Waterfall Stash, unlocking this little quest chain.

Star Wars Outlaws Waterfall Stash location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After unlocking the Waterfall Stash Intel in Star Wars Outlaws, head to the marked location West of Jaunta's Hope. Appropriately enough, you need to head along the river until you find the little waterfall. If you've experience with video games, you know what to do here - head through the waterfall itself through a gap in the rocks, marked above.

Inside, however, there is no treasure here - you need to read the note that's been left behind, which explains that the treasure has been moved, unlocking the next stage of the Intel quest chain - the Rehidden Stash.

Star Wars Outlaws Rehidden Stash location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Rehidden Stash in Star Wars Outlaws leads you to a marked area North of Typhon's Rock, but where to look isn't clear. In fact, you need to make sure you've unlocked the Ion modification for the Blaster before you go here, as you won't be able to get the Rehidden Stash without it (if you don't have it yet, simply progress the main story until you do).

Once you do though, head to the farm marked in the centre of the Rehidden Stash search zone. Here, go to the larger building to the South with the red door. The Stash is inside, but you need to work out how to open it.

Looking through the window next to the door, you should see a Shutter that you can send Nix through to open. Do so, and inside will be a generator. Shoot the generator with the Ion Blaster to power it up and temporarily open the red door, allowing you to enter the farmhouse.

The Stash is a mixture of treasures in a cupboard on your right as you enter. We found 2 Forged Identichips (a sellable resource) and 2 Bantha Wool (a crafting resource), though it may vary from player to player.

