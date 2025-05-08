Monopoly Go Tatooine Treasures minigame explained

The Monopoly Go Tatooine Treasures minigame is available now and is running through May 11, as part of the Star Wars crossover currently taking place in this mobile board game adaptation. There are some excellent rewards to unlock by digging up treasures, but first you need to earn the Blasters used to shoot away the tiles covering them. With 20 levels to get through and not a lot of time, it pays to understand how it all works to help speed up your progress – so whether you're looking for Tatooine Treasures solutions in Monopoly Go or a list of the rewards available, here's what you need to know.

The quickest way to earn more Blasters during this event is to claim the free Monopoly Go dice links and keep moving around the board collecting prizes.

How to play Tatooine Treasures in Monopoly Go

To play Tatooine Treasures in Monopoly Go, you need to earn Blasters so you can shoot away the squares and uncover the treasures hidden beneath. You earn Blasters by moving around the board and collecting prizes, as well as progressing events such as Tatooine Nights by landing on the Corner Squares. You can then tap on the Blaster icon to the right hand side of the game screen to enter the Tatooine Treasures minigame.

For each level, there are outlines of the hidden treasures at the top of the screen, and you tap on squares in the bottom grid to remove them and uncover the treasures. The solid squares cannot be removed, so consider the size and shape of the treasures you're looking for to narrow down their possible locations – remember that they can be rotated! Once you reveal one square of a treasure, you should be able to deduce where the remaining squares are from the outline displayed above the grid.

As you progress through the levels, there will be squares that require several Blasters to remove, so try and work around those where possible so you don't waste shots on empty squares. If you're looking for Tatooine Treasures puzzle solutions for each level, then unfortunately these aren't available as the treasure locations appear to be randomized for each player within the grid. We've compared levels between several different players and found they each have unique solutions, which means you'll need to figure them out for yourself.

Monopoly Go Tatooine Treasures rewards

As you progress through the minigame, there are some significant Monopoly Go Tatooine Treasures rewards to be earned, which naturally get better the more levels you complete. The rewards are available through May 11, and are as follows for each of the 20 levels:

50 Dice 100 Dice Yellow Sticker Pack, 3-7 Blasters, Cash 300 Dice 100 Dice 3-8 Blasters, Cash 100 Dice 500 Dice 150 Dice 6-10 Blasters, Cash 250 Dice 700 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack Cash 250 Dice 4-8 Blasters, Cash Grogu Token 200 Dice, 6-14 Blasters, Cash 500 Dice Cash 2,000 Dice, Cash, Purple Sticker Pack

While there are lots of dice to get you moving and stickers to help build your collection, the most interesting Monopoly Go Tatooine Treasures reward is the Grogu Token unlocked by completing level 16, which means you'll be able to travel around the board as Baby Yoda!

