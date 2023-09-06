How to hit the Starfield Almagest jackpot in the casino

Get the Starfield Almagest jackpot by venturing to the Olympus system, shooting your way through some Spacers, and grabbing the combination. It’s an easy smash-and-grab operation, as there aren’t even that many Spacers inside and the combination is the same four numbers every time, allowing you to quickly snatch some credits and contraband. With that said, there are some other treasures within the casino that can be easily missed in Starfield. I’ve laid out exactly how you get to the Almagest jackpot, as well as where you can find other useful items.

Almagest jackpot combination in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In case you’re looking to reach the Almagest first, you need to head to the orbit of Nesoi in the Olympus System. From there you can easily dock with the Almagest and head inside the zero-g casino. Access the manager’s office and use the terminal to find the jackpot code, which is 12, 19, 36, and 5. This combination is the same for everyone and never changes, so you can head straight to entering the combination.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To use this combination, you need to head inside the corridor next to the large vault door in the Almagest. From the main bar area, head left to the tall room full of broken slot machines and you’ll spot the large vault door. There’s an entrance that’s slightly obscured by the vault to the right, so head inside and you’ll find the Jackpot Backend terminal. Input the combination by selecting the correct numbers from each list of options and you’ll hit the jackpot of… 3,700 credits.



So yeah, the jackpot is a paltry sum of credits, but the Almagest does have other things worth looting, mainly some contraband, but there’s also some stuff to grab in the manager’s office:

Contraband: Loot the large, black crate opposite the Jackpot Backend terminal to collect several pieces of Starfield contraband – four Mech Components and 6 Va’ruun Heretic Writings. I sold these at the Key for just under 14,000 credits (that’s more like it).

Loot the large, black crate opposite the Jackpot Backend terminal to collect several pieces of Starfield contraband – four Mech Components and 6 Va’ruun Heretic Writings. I sold these at the Key for just under 14,000 credits (that’s more like it). Manager’s office safes : As well as the jackpot combination, the office found on the level above the bar also has three safes – one Novice, one Advanced, and one Master – that will require some Starfield lockpicking to get into. These will provide you with ammo, credits, and some other items. There’s also a science crate that holds ammo, a few resources, and over 4,000 credits.

: As well as the jackpot combination, the office found on the level above the bar also has three safes – one Novice, one Advanced, and one Master – that will require some Starfield lockpicking to get into. These will provide you with ammo, credits, and some other items. There’s also a science crate that holds ammo, a few resources, and over 4,000 credits. Nova Galactic magazine: Next to the manager’s terminal, grab Nova Galactic Manual 10, which permanently reduces the amount of fuel you need for a grav jump by 1%.

Next to the manager’s terminal, grab Nova Galactic Manual 10, which permanently reduces the amount of fuel you need for a grav jump by 1%. Spacer Scum: I found a level 30 Spacer Scum enemy using a Legendary Bridger – a shotgun-like weapon that fires exploding slug shots. Kill them and you should be able to loot this powerful weapon too.

So, if you rinse the Almagest as best you can and sell all the contraband, you can get over 20,000 credits. Considering the Almagest isn’t a huge area to explore, and it’s guarded by a relatively small group of Spacers, it’s worth plundering to get these easy credits.



