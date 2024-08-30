All Star Wars Outlaws weapons and blaster upgrades
Guns and blasters in Star Wars Outlaws are commonplace - but rarely permanent
Star Wars Outlaws weapons and blaster upgrades are what can make the difference in a fight, but they may not necessarily work the way you think they do. Kay Vess' blaster pistol is a sturdy firearm in a firefight, and there's plenty of upgrades you can get for it across the course of the game, but as a rule the weapons in Star Wars Outlaws are more temporary pickups than a mainstay of our hero's arsenal.
Still, it's worth understanding how the weapons work, how you can get upgrades and modifications for your blaster, and even how you unlock the best weapons that aren't initially available when you start the fight. If you want to know where to get the best weapons in Star Wars Outlaws - and how to make your blaster into one of them with upgrades - here's how it works.
All Star Wars Outlaws weapons and how to get them
Besides Kay's default blaster, there are 14 different weapons in Star Wars Outlaws that can be obtained as temporary pickups. They are as follows:
- A300 Blaster Rifle - standard assault rifle with middling stats
- ABR-2 Zato Blaster Rifle - burst rifle for mid-range combat
- DLT-20A Sniper Rifle - chargeable scoped sniper rifle
- E-11 Blaster Rifle - short-range blaster similar to an SMG
- E-11D Blaster Rifle - powerful mid-range blaster that fires in bursts
- JND-41 Percussive Cannon (CITT) - short-range blaster with explosive rounds
- MPL Grenade Launcher - arcing explosive launcher that fires two at a time
- MPL Rocket Launcher - rocket launcher with two rounds
- Phase-Pulse Short Rifle - charging shotgun with random projectile spread
- PK-23 Sniper Blaster - scoped sniper rifle with no charging options
- Relby V-10 Blaster Rifle (CITT) - explosive-round semi-automatic blaster rifle
- TL-50 Heavy Repeater (CITT) - full-auto assault rifle with built-in small energy shield
- Z-6 Rotary Cannon (CITT) - gatling gun with with built-in large energy shield
- ZB-3 Modulator Cannon (CITT) - heavy-duty LMG with middling fire rate
All of these weapons can be found either held by certain enemies or left on weapon racks in their camps and bases. However, not all of these can be used off that bat - those weapons marked above with "CITT" are locked off until Kay finds the Star Wars Outlaws Expert: the Mercenary and unlocks the "Can I Try That?" ability.
However, with the exception of the blaster, players cannot keep the weapons they find. Once they run out of ammo, they're useless and automatically thrown away. You also cannot bring weapons onto Speeder bikes, so while Kay can learn how to shoot on a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws, she can only do so with her own blaster.
All Blaster upgrades and modifications in Star Wars Outlaws
There are three main modifications to Kay's Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws as follows:
- Plasma: Standard shots, the default starting modification.
- Ion: Electrical shots. These stun enemies, break shields, do high damage to droids, and can be used to activate electrical devices.
- Bolt: Charged shots that do heavy damage. Also used to break Star Wars Outlaws rocks and walls.
All three major modifications are unlocked by progressing through the main story, and have attached upgrade trees unlocked the same way, though unlocking some of those variant upgrades and enhancing these modifications once you have them will require spending resources at your workbench in the Trailblazer.
Best weapon in Star Wars Outlaws
The best weapon in Star Wars Outlaws is the Z-6 Rotary Cannon, the gatling gun used by Imperials. It has a lot of ammunition, a built-in shield that protects Kay from threats in whatever direction she's facing, and while it's not too effective at range, it utterly shreds opponents who get too close.
Of the many options available for Kay's Blaster, her best modification is the Bolt Pulse, the third of the three modifications for the final form of Kay's blaster. It allows for the Bolt to be charged, but doesn't have to be (unlike the standard form), granting the player much more versatility in combat.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.