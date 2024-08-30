All Star Wars Outlaws weapons and blaster upgrades

Star Wars Outlaws weapons and blaster upgrades are what can make the difference in a fight, but they may not necessarily work the way you think they do. Kay Vess' blaster pistol is a sturdy firearm in a firefight, and there's plenty of upgrades you can get for it across the course of the game, but as a rule the weapons in Star Wars Outlaws are more temporary pickups than a mainstay of our hero's arsenal.

Still, it's worth understanding how the weapons work, how you can get upgrades and modifications for your blaster, and even how you unlock the best weapons that aren't initially available when you start the fight. If you want to know where to get the best weapons in Star Wars Outlaws - and how to make your blaster into one of them with upgrades - here's how it works.

All Star Wars Outlaws weapons and how to get them

Besides Kay's default blaster, there are 14 different weapons in Star Wars Outlaws that can be obtained as temporary pickups. They are as follows:

A300 Blaster Rifle - standard assault rifle with middling stats

- standard assault rifle with middling stats ABR-2 Zato Blaster Rifle - burst rifle for mid-range combat

- burst rifle for mid-range combat DLT-20A Sniper Rifle - chargeable scoped sniper rifle

- chargeable scoped sniper rifle E-11 Blaster Rifle - short-range blaster similar to an SMG

- short-range blaster similar to an SMG E-11D Blaster Rifle - powerful mid-range blaster that fires in bursts

- powerful mid-range blaster that fires in bursts JND-41 Percussive Cannon (CITT) - short-range blaster with explosive rounds

- short-range blaster with explosive rounds MPL Grenade Launcher - arcing explosive launcher that fires two at a time

- arcing explosive launcher that fires two at a time MPL Rocket Launcher - rocket launcher with two rounds

- rocket launcher with two rounds Phase-Pulse Short Rifle - charging shotgun with random projectile spread

- charging shotgun with random projectile spread PK-23 Sniper Blaster - scoped sniper rifle with no charging options

- scoped sniper rifle with no charging options Relby V-10 Blaster Rifle (CITT) - explosive-round semi-automatic blaster rifle

- explosive-round semi-automatic blaster rifle TL-50 Heavy Repeater (CITT) - full-auto assault rifle with built-in small energy shield

- full-auto assault rifle with built-in small energy shield Z-6 Rotary Cannon (CITT) - gatling gun with with built-in large energy shield

- gatling gun with with built-in large energy shield ZB-3 Modulator Cannon (CITT) - heavy-duty LMG with middling fire rate

All of these weapons can be found either held by certain enemies or left on weapon racks in their camps and bases. However, not all of these can be used off that bat - those weapons marked above with "CITT" are locked off until Kay finds the Star Wars Outlaws Expert: the Mercenary and unlocks the "Can I Try That?" ability.

However, with the exception of the blaster, players cannot keep the weapons they find. Once they run out of ammo, they're useless and automatically thrown away. You also cannot bring weapons onto Speeder bikes, so while Kay can learn how to shoot on a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws, she can only do so with her own blaster.

All Blaster upgrades and modifications in Star Wars Outlaws

There are three main modifications to Kay's Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws as follows:

Plasma: Standard shots, the default starting modification.

Standard shots, the default starting modification. Ion: Electrical shots. These stun enemies, break shields, do high damage to droids, and can be used to activate electrical devices.

Electrical shots. These stun enemies, break shields, do high damage to droids, and can be used to activate electrical devices. Bolt: Charged shots that do heavy damage. Also used to break Star Wars Outlaws rocks and walls.

All three major modifications are unlocked by progressing through the main story, and have attached upgrade trees unlocked the same way, though unlocking some of those variant upgrades and enhancing these modifications once you have them will require spending resources at your workbench in the Trailblazer.

Best weapon in Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The best weapon in Star Wars Outlaws is the Z-6 Rotary Cannon, the gatling gun used by Imperials. It has a lot of ammunition, a built-in shield that protects Kay from threats in whatever direction she's facing, and while it's not too effective at range, it utterly shreds opponents who get too close.

Of the many options available for Kay's Blaster, her best modification is the Bolt Pulse, the third of the three modifications for the final form of Kay's blaster. It allows for the Bolt to be charged, but doesn't have to be (unlike the standard form), granting the player much more versatility in combat.

