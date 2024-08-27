Want to know how to shoot on a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws? Speeder combat is fairly rudimentary, so if you're uncertain about how it works… well, you're likely looking for options that aren't actually there, rather than missing out on some fundamental feature. Still, it's worth explaining exactly what the process is and how you can use it smartly, so here's how to shoot from a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws.

Shooting on a Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws explained

In Star Wars Outlaws you can only shoot from a Speeder with the Adrenaline Rush ability, the special power that allows you to mark and fire on multiple targets in one go. Without this, there is no way to shoot from a Speeder, even little single shots. Likewise, there is no turret or built-in gun that you can get for the Speeder (unlike the Trailblazer ship, which can be outfitted with various weapons for space combat).

The Adrenaline Rush in Star Wars Outlaws charges automatically when you're in danger, but it speeds up when you do tricks like using the booster or jump (unlocked through one of the Star Wars Outlaws Experts), or when you take damage. Ultimately though, in Speeder combat you're just trying to survive to the point where your Adrenaline Rush is charged, then use that to instantly kill the enemies going after you.

There is an alternative though - just get off the Speeder and shoot them normally. Enemies on Speeders tend to be pretty weak in terms of health, and they'll dismount to attack you, giving you the chance to blast them in that animation. If things get hairy, just leap back onto your own Speeder and drive away again.

