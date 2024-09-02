Where to find the Star Wars Outlaws Crashed Speeder

Finding the Star Wars Outlaws Crashed Speeder can be tricky, as it's hidden within a pit in the middle of nowhere on Toshara. The rescue service datapad and intel for this side mission don't offer much help aside from telling you about a well at the fork in the river on Toshara which, when you're starting out with Star Wars Outlaws, sounds like finding a needle in a haystack. Luckily, I've explained exactly where the crashed speeder is, so that you can tie up this intel mission and get some speeder upgrade materials in the process.

Star Wars Outlaws Crashed Speeder location

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Crashed Speeder is lodged in the Kashuda Pit, a landmark in the southeastern region of Toshara called the Southern Falls – I happened across it while speeding past the fork in the river while completing the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit quest, but you can reach it whenever you're travelling around Toshara.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

From the surface, the pit looks like a big rock formation with some trees poking out, but if you approach from the northwestern side where the river runs, you can find a gap in the rocks to grapple down into the well. Once you're in the well, jump down the rock ledges and you'll see the totalled speeder in the pond at the bottom, resolving the Crashed Speeder intel in Star Wars Outlaws.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While resolving the intel doesn’t provide any specific rewards, there are a few valuables to scavenge in the well instead – you can sell them for a few more Star Wars Outlaws Credits – and you can loot a box next to the speeder wreck to get six Helicyclic Gears. Those don't sound very exciting but they're a necessary material for a few Speeder upgrades, helping you improve your vehicle's resilience and handling, which'll make exploring the various Star Wars Outlaws planets a bit more pleasant.

As noted in our Star Wars Outlaws review, the game is best when you're left alone to explore and take in the sights on foot or on your speeder, which is probably why it just makes it onto our list of the best Star Wars games.



