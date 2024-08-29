How to get credits in Star Wars Outlaws fast

Earning Star Wars Outlaws credits is a necessity to fund Kay's scoundrel lifestyle, letting you buy useful materials and outfits or bet big. With so many different types of missions, several open-world planets to explore, and a complex reputation system, Star Wars Outlaws presents lots of different ways to make your way in the galaxy when it comes to getting money. You can gamble, cheat, steal, or work your way to a fortune, but some methods of earning some space-dough are better than others. I've explained the main ways you can get credits in Star Wars Outlaws below and have picked out the best ones to try.

Best ways to earn credits in Star Wars Outlaws

In a game as expansive as Star Wars Outlaws, there are plenty of ways to earn credits, but there are a few easy methods that can help you improve Kay's cash reserves in reasonable time:

Selling valuables: The easiest way of getting money, valuables can be looted, stolen, and sold all over the galaxy, so visit merchants to sell what you collect between missions for extra credits. The value of sold goods is also not affected by your Reputation with the various Star Wars Outlaws criminal factions too. However, be wary of selling especially valuable trinkets that carry a "could have some use later" message.

The easiest way of getting money, valuables can be looted, stolen, and sold all over the galaxy, so visit merchants to sell what you collect between missions for extra credits. The value of sold goods is also not affected by your Reputation with the various Star Wars Outlaws criminal factions too. However, be wary of selling especially valuable trinkets that carry a "could have some use later" message. Play Wandering Sylop: Wandering Sylop machines can be found in a few places across the galaxy, but the first you'll find one is at the bar of Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana on Toshara. Win all four rounds of the minigame by finding the sylop card and you'll be up by 323 credits. These machines do have a cooldown, however, so you can't play multiple times in a row and need to wait what seems like several in-game days. Whenever you find a machine, annotate it on your map and be sure to have a quick game if you happen to be nearby.

Wandering Sylop machines can be found in a few places across the galaxy, but the first you'll find one is at the bar of Makal's Gambling Parlor in Mirogana on Toshara. Win all four rounds of the minigame by finding the sylop card and you'll be up by 323 credits. These machines do have a cooldown, however, so you can't play multiple times in a row and need to wait what seems like several in-game days. Whenever you find a machine, annotate it on your map and be sure to have a quick game if you happen to be nearby. Winning bets on fathier races: Betting on Star Wars Outlaws fathier races can be very profitable, earning you 200-400 credits or more, if you know who to bet on. We've got a separate guide explaining in greater detail how match fixing works, so don’t waste your credits on big bets until you can guarantee a win and go all in.

Star Wars Outlaws credit-earning tips and tricks

While the above methods are perfect for earning solid chunks of credits quickly, there are plenty of other ways you can get or save cash. Completing missions of any kind (story missions, Contracts, or even intel side missions) usually result in Kay getting paid, although there are several specific and reliable ways of getting credits that you should definitely be aware of if you're in a spot of financial bother:

Successfully slice computers and other devices: Every time you complete the Star Wars Outlaws hacking minigame before you reach the end of the white slots and go into the red, you'll receive a small sum of credits, with harder slices providing a better payout – it's not much but it's better than nothing.

Every time you complete the Star Wars Outlaws hacking minigame before you reach the end of the white slots and go into the red, you'll receive a small sum of credits, with harder slices providing a better payout – it's not much but it's better than nothing. Break into keycard vaults: As you venture across the various Star Wars Outlaws planets, you'll likely come across secret vaults belonging to each of the main criminal gangs and even the Empire, containing exclusive rewards and credits. However, all of them are sealed unless you find the three necessary keycards, though luckily there's always a computer nearby you can slice into to learn the rough locations of these keycards.

As you venture across the various Star Wars Outlaws planets, you'll likely come across secret vaults belonging to each of the main criminal gangs and even the Empire, containing exclusive rewards and credits. However, all of them are sealed unless you find the three necessary keycards, though luckily there's always a computer nearby you can slice into to learn the rough locations of these keycards. Winning at Sabacc: While not very lucrative due to the time it takes to play a full game, you can earn money from succeeding at Star Wars' high-stakes poker-like, and it becomes even easier once you have a good grasp of the Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc rules and cheats.

While not very lucrative due to the time it takes to play a full game, you can earn money from succeeding at Star Wars' high-stakes poker-like, and it becomes even easier once you have a good grasp of the Star Wars Outlaws Sabacc rules and cheats. Plunder Imperial bases: In general, seeking out treasures on your map and in landmarks is a good way to get credits in Star Wars Outlaws, but raiding Imperial bases can get you large credit payouts. Look out for any computers to slice into within a base as they might uncover intel about the loot and security systems, helping you find the most valuable things without many issues. Remaining undetected is ideal but if things go wrong…

In general, seeking out treasures on your map and in landmarks is a good way to get credits in Star Wars Outlaws, but raiding Imperial bases can get you large credit payouts. Look out for any computers to slice into within a base as they might uncover intel about the loot and security systems, helping you find the most valuable things without many issues. Remaining undetected is ideal but if things go wrong… Slice into Imperial computers and steal back your own money: Make sure you visit an Imperial terminal after you've had a bad run of getting arrested or eliminated by stormtroopers – for example, maybe during the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit quest. Hack into the terminal and pick the "transfer arrest credits" option to steal back what the has Empire fined you for each failure. Picking the "clear wanted status" option is also a good way to lose your Star Wars Outlaws wanted level to lose some heat.

Make sure you visit an Imperial terminal after you've had a bad run of getting arrested or eliminated by stormtroopers – for example, maybe during the Star Wars Outlaws Slicing Kit quest. Hack into the terminal and pick the "transfer arrest credits" option to steal back what the has Empire fined you for each failure. Picking the "clear wanted status" option is also a good way to lose your Star Wars Outlaws wanted level to lose some heat. Buy from merchants that you have a good Reputation with where possible: Faction-aligned merchants, such as Lalini from the Star Wars Outlaws Rejected intel quest, offer discounts if you have a positive Reputation with the Faction they work with, usually getting you a 10% discount on their stock. Buy the merchant's Faction stock too, and they'll appreciate your custom so much that the discount increases further. Obviously, the reverse is true too where having a Bad or worse Reputation with a faction will result in increased prices, so avoid shopping with merchants who aren't fans of Kay and Nix.

As our Star Wars Outlaws review notes, the game has some interesting systems at play, such as the Reputation system, and it's just enough to get it onto our list of the best Star Wars games.

