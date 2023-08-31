9 Starfield tips to know before you blast off

Taking on board some Starfield tips before you set off into space will help you to start your adventure on the right foot, as Bethesda have created a huge world to explore and there are many systems to learn along the way. Everyone knows that Starfield is massive, and it can be easy to get overwhelmed if you try to jump straight in and do everything at once. To avoid that situation I've broken down some of the basics, so follow these tips for Starfield for a solid grounding to build on as you continue into the far reaches of the galaxy.

1. Keep scanning to spot useful items

You'll be getting a lot of use from your scanner as you explore fresh planets, whether it's spotting resources to harvest or identifying landmarks to investigate further. However, it will also highlight in blue any nearby items you can pick up, along with containers you can loot. This makes it particularly handy when searching cluttered areas for anything useful, and for spotting containers that may be on the floor or tucked partially out of sight, so pop your scanner on in these situations to help seek out items you may otherwise miss.

2. Use fast travel to avoid extended journeys

There are several ways to use fast travel in Starfield, and although these can be easily overlooked they will ultimately save you a lot of time as you move around during your adventure. While you're moving around planets on foot, switch to your scanner and then center it on the icon marking any landmark you've already visited, which will reveal a prompt to fast travel to that location. For further distances, you can access the Starmap then expand the system you want to visit, before drilling down to the planet and setting the landing target before following the Land prompt to fast travel there. Note that if you have Contraband on your ship or there's another reason your ship can't fly directly into your chosen system then the option to set a landing target this way will not be available, which is also a good early warning method to prevent you from getting arrested by going somewhere you shouldn't.

3. Use the Transfer options to preview gear before taking it

As you'd expect from a Bethesda game, you're going to be spending a lot of time looting all sorts of items, and due to your limited carry capacity you want to make sure the things you pick up are worth grabbing. This is particularly true of gear such as spacesuits and helmets due to their relatively high weight, and as you can only equip one of each piece of gear at a time you don't want to be lugging redundant extras around. When you highlight a container or body to loot, follow the Transfer prompt to get a better look at the stats of any gear, and use the Compare to Equipped option to see if it's worth swapping or leaving.

4. Only pick up the resources you need

There's a mountain of different materials, elements, and other resources that you can harvest or collect, and if you grab them at every opportunity then you'll regularly become overloaded and struggle with Starfield encumbrance. Instead, scan element deposits where possible then when it's time to craft a particular item, follow the Track prompt at the bottom of the crafting screen. This will place a small magnifying glass icon against any resources you need, which will help you track down the required ingredients as you explore.

5. Digipicks and ammo are common if you loot regularly

You'll be getting through plenty of Digipicks and ammo to pick locks in Starfield and blast any enemies standing in your way, which means you can often find yourself running low on these handy items. If that's the case then you don't need to worry too much, as both are reasonably common, so if you head to any planet or moon and have a snoop around a few places then you'll almost certainly turn some more up. For ammo, make sure you're searching every Ammo Case you see and looting the contents.

6. Don't overlook the Cargo Hold on ships

Towards the front of every ship, usually to the side just behind the Pilot Seat, you'll find a panel that you can interact with to access the Cargo Hold. On your own ship this is a great place to stash any materials and resources that you don't want to carry around, and the storage capacity is significant so you can cram plenty in there. However, you should also be sure to check the Cargo Hold on any other ships you board, especially if you're stealing them as some hidden Contraband stashed in there could get you arrested the next time you're subjected to a ship scan by the authorities.

7. Avoid carrying Contraband until you know what to do with it

I've mentioned Contraband a few times already, and it can be particularly exciting when you first discover it due to the high value held by a relatively small item. However, you definitely shouldn't carry it around with you until you know how to disguise it and who you can sell it to, as if it gets detected at any point then you're going straight to space prison. You'll eventually discover ways to successfully complete Starfield Contraband smuggling to get these illicit items past security, but in the mean time find somewhere to stash it – Outposts can be good for this – and make a note so you can come back to collect when the time to cash in arrives.

8. Distribute your Skill Points wisely

As you earn XP and level up your character there are a whole host of Starfield skills you can spend you Skill Points on, but as you get these reasonably infrequently it's worth thinking carefully about what to invest in. Completing challenges to unlock additional Ranks will help you to specialize in a specific area, but to start off with you should aim to unlock a broad range of skills – particularly those that give you new abilities. Stealth, Theft, Boost Pack Training, Piloting, and Targeting Control Systems all provide fresh actions, so are worth prioritizing if they weren't included in your Starfield background abilities.

9. Rest up for an XP boost

Finding a bed and sleeping in it has a double benefit, with the first and most obvious one being that it restores your health without having to expend any consumables, so it's always worth grabbing a quick nap when your health isn't at 100%. However, if you sleep for long enough then you'll also see a prompt afterwards stating "You awaken feeling well rested" – this confirms the Well Rested status effect has been applied, which gives you a +10% XP gain for 24 minutes, which can significantly help you to level up. If you're in a relationship then the boost is even better, with Well Rested providing a +15% XP gain, so sleep well and sleep often.

