Everything we know about the Starfield Shattered Space DLC

The Starfield Shattered Space DLC is coming soon, and we've got details coming out all the time about what it'll include. Bethesda and Microsoft have been increasingly open with details about the expansion, especially as it's been around a year since Starfield's debut, and we know some details about what to expect already.

On this page we've combed through all the available data that's out there concerning Shattered Space, and laid out everything we know about the Starfield DLC. Release dates, details, and more - you can find it all here, Starborn.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer Bethesda has not yet confirmed a specific release date for Shattered Space, except to say that the Starfield expansion will be out Fall 2024 on both Xbox and PC. Though a 2024 release date had been certain for a while, Director Todd Howard confirmed in an interview with Kinda Funny that Shattered Space was aiming to be released in the Fall period, which makes sense - that'd place it roughly one year after the release of Starfield itself, appropriately enough.

Admittedly, that date could still be subject to change, and it's still a large window to operate in; potentially anywhere between September and November, but we do have some idea of when to expect the expansion.

Starfield Shattered Space DLC details

Starfield: Shattered Space - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Shattered Space is confirmed to be focused on House Va'ruun, one of the Starfield factions from the base game, as well as introducing at least one new location: the city of Dazra on House Va'ruun's hidden homeworld, which is still unnamed at time of writing.

The story trailer for Shattered Space shows the player first encountering strange, ethereal aliens in a dead space station, in a sequence that feels fairly horror-tinged, before journeying to a new world and speaking with the cult of Va'ruun themselves. We also see spectral figures, both seemingly in dialogue and combat alike.

What is House Va'ruun?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Established in the main game, House Va'ruun are one of the notable Starfield religions, though unlike the other faiths in that game, they're considered by most to be a dangerous cult, rather than a legitimate mainstream theology. House Va'ruun is named after its founder, Jinan Va'ruun, who claimed to have seen a cosmic being called the Great Serpent during a grav jump. The Great Serpent was apparently not only the creator of everything, but would eventually reawaken and consume the cosmos - with the exception of the faithful.

House Va'ruun are usually enemy NPCs in the core game of Starfield, and have less of a presence in the plot compared to other major factions - we never go to their headquarters, and most interactions we have with them are violent. Shattered Space looks ready to change that, offering players the chance to finally go to the city they operate from, Dazra, and speak with them directly. Whether that also turns violent will probably depend on us; it is a Bethesda game, after all.

Will there be more DLC for Starfield after Shattered Space?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Yes, at time of writing Bethesda is openly hoping to make further additions to Starfield with yearly DLC expansions and content packs. Recently we received indications that Bethesda was already planning its second DLC, and had trademarked the word "Starborn", a reference to the cosmic travellers experienced in the main game, suggesting that we could see content building on their lore in the future.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission