How to start Shattered Space in Starfield

To start Starfield Shattered Space, you’ve essentially got to jump between planets until you find a massive House Va’ruun space station. It’s a very easy expansion to start as you don’t need to create a new character and, despite having no fixed location, the station is easy to find through random luck. Although, bear in mind that Starfield Shattered Space is geared towards those that have played a good amount of the game, with a recommended minimum level of 35. If you’ve just bought the DLC or own the Premium or Constellation editions of the base game and are ready to jump in, here’s how you start Starfield Shattered Space.

How to start the Starfield Shattered Space expansion

To start the Starfield Shattered Space DLC, you just need to load one of your existing Starfield saves and grav jump to the orbit of any planet that is not currently part of a mission or some other activity or encounter. Key locations that you often visit for missions, such as Jemison and Akila are unlikely to work, so you should aim for a more isolated system or planet, though it may take you a couple of jumps.

You’ll know when you’ve found a good spot as you’ll see a giant space station known as the Oracle and you’ll receive a distress signal from House Va’ruun follower Sirak Veth’aal. This also begins the “What Remains” mission, which is the first in the Shattered Space questline. To properly get started, dock with the Oracle space station – if you’ve forgotten how that works, we’ve got a guide on how to dock in Starfield – and begin exploring to see what’s gone wrong on board.

However, before you go much further in Shattered Space, you might want to prepare yourself as that level 35 recommendation is not to be skipped over. It’s entirely possible to play Shattered Space at a lower level, but you might struggle with combat as the higher-level enemies you fight will be hard to kill and deal a lot of damage.

If you’re quite under-levelled, consider leaving the Oracle for now and focus on some Starfield XP farming before coming pack to begin your investigation properly. If not, you can press on through the space station until you eventually jump to Va’ruun’kai and complete a ritual involving Starfield Shattered Space effigies.

