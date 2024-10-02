All Starfield Shattered Space The Duel choices and who to tranquilize

The Starfield Shattered Space The Duel mission sees you getting tied up in an argument between two brothers, and there are several outcomes for this family feud. While persuasion attempts make it seem like a peaceful resolution is possible, a duel is inevitable in this Starfield Shattered Space mission, so you must instead hear out Danika’s plan to tranquilize both the brothers to cancel the duel, but there are several options for how you use the tranquilizer. Here are all the possible outcomes for The Duel side mission in Starfield Shattered Space.

Should you persuade the brothers in the Starfield The Duel quest?

When you talk to either of the brothers to find an alternate resolution for The Duel mission, you might see options to persuade them, but these ultimately have no impact on this Starfield side quest – if you successfully persuade Borhal, he still won’t accept an apology from Amila, and if you persuade Amila to open up to you, he’s adamant that he won’t apologize to Borhal. But you can at least learn a bit more about each of the brothers and what led to this dispute in the first place if you succeed in these Starfield persuasion attempts, which might inform your final decision.

Starfield The Duel best choice

The best outcome for The Duel side quest in Starfield Shattered Space is a little subjective, but tranquilizing both Borhal and Amila seems to be the best option, as Danika suggests. Neither of the brothers die and, for your help, Danika gives you 4,000 Credits and 300 XP. All the other options provide more Credits but less XP, and I’d personally prefer the extra XP to contribute towards getting more Starfield Skills – if you felt ready enough to start Starfield Shattered Space, you’ve probably got a good number of Credits saved already.

Starfield The Duel tranquilize both

As outlined above, if you decide to tranquilize both brothers, neither will be fit enough to fight and the duel will be called off. While Danika is happy that there was no bloodshed and gives you the Credits and XP as a reward, the brothers are livid that you interfered in the duel, with Borhal saying that you’ve only delayed the inevitable. Although, as far as I can tell, there is no second duel or follow-up to this side quest.

Starfield The Duel tranquilize Borhal

If you decide to tranquilize Borhal, the brother who called for the duel in the first place, you’ll put him at a massive disadvantage, letting Amila kill him. However, Amila’s relief at overcoming his brother and being able to live another day another is quickly dashed as he considers how else the situation could have resolved itself, especially as Danika reveals what you did and storms off. You get 5,000 Credits and 200 XP for this rather bleak outcome, and you can loot Borhal’s corpse for one of the new Starfield Shattered Space weapons.

Starfield The Duel tranquilize Amila

On the other hand, if you decide to tranquilize Amila, Borhal kills him easily, but Danika is annoyed that you did not follow her suggestion. With the betrayal exposed, Borhal is furious, but especially so at Danika for roping you into the tranquilizing plan in the first place, but you still get paid 5,000 Credits and get 200 XP as a reward. You can also loot Amila’s body, but he doesn’t have anything of value.

Starfield The Duel tranquilize nobody

If you fancy abiding by the customs of duelling, you can opt to tranquilize neither of the brothers and let things play out as nature intended, which is to say Amila gets skewered by Borhal. As a result, Danika gets annoyed at you for not stopping the duel, but Borhal points out that he is the only one with blood on his hands and tells you not to let Danika shame you for not interfering. For this honorable course of action, you get the usual 5,000 Credits and 200 XP as a reward.



