All new Starfield Shattered Space weapons and where to find them

There are lots of new Shattered Space weapons to be found in Starfield once you've made friends with House Va'ruun, the more peaceful side of the cult (compared to the Va'ruun Zealots).



You'll start finding these new weapons as soon as you've figured out how to start Shattered Space in Starfield , as all of them are special Va'ruun weapons. There's a small pool of new toys to play with in Starfield Shattered Space , and there may be a few more unique weapons to add to the list hidden away. But for now here's the full list of core Starfield Shattered Space weapons so far and where to find them.

All new Starfield Shattered Space weapons

Here are all the new Shattered Space weapons:

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Va'ruun weapons Weapon Type Rarity Location Va'ruun Longfang Energy Rifle Common Dropped by enemies Va'ruun Penumbra Heavy Common Dropped by enemies Va'ruun Quickstrike Energy Pistol Common Dropped by enemies Va'ruun Schimaz Melee Common Dropped by enemies Va'ruun Starlash Energy Rifle Common Dropped by enemies Va'ruun Starstorm Heavy Common Dropped by enemies, quest reward for Zealous Overreach The Fang's Rifle Energy Rifle Rare Quest reward for Legacy of the Fang Speaker's Judgment Laser Rifle Epic Finish the Shattered Space story and loot the Science Crate at the Scaled Citadel

Most of these are common weapons which means you'll find them by killing enemies and looting containers. When you first board the station and start getting attacked by Vortex Phantoms you can find most of these as drops on their bodies once defeated.

As well as those more common options, there are also two named uniques - The Fang's Rifle which is exclusively a reward for completing the Legacy of the Fang quest, and Speaker's Judgment for finishing the entire DLC.

Starfield Shattered Space grenades

One addition in Shattered Space is the ability to craft grenades via an industrial workbench. Vortex Grenades are brand new and there are five different types, each of which requiring new materials:

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Va'ruun grenades Name Materials Effect Vortex Grenade - Binding 1x Dark Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Shard Freezes enemies in place. Vortex Grenade - Charged 1x Glowing Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Shard Damages enemies in the explosion radius. Vortex Grenade - Lure 1x Dark Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Shard Summons a Vortex Horror. Vortex Grenade - Phasing 1x Glowing Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Shard Phases out enemies. Vortex Grenade - Unstable 1x Vortex Cyst, 1x Vortex Shard Unpredictable effects.

You can only craft grenades once you've completed the quest called The Promised, Broken. This is where you'll need to make the Starfield Shattered Space effigies choice, which we can assist with if you're not sure which option to pick. Once you've completed it, keep talking with Ekris Kaisir and the ability to craft Vortex Grenades will unlock.

That's all we have on the new Starfield Shattered Space weapons so far, but we'll update this as soon as we find more. Make sure you follow our guide on Starfield XP farming if you need to level up quickly.

