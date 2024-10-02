Which Shattered Space effigies to choose on the Serpent's Path in Starfield

The Starfield Shattered Space effigies choice gives you a House Va'ruun name like Vindicator or Armiger by combining two traits from Obedience, Devotion, Strength and Perseverance.

Once you've worked out how to start Shattered Space in Starfield, this decision appears early, when the second DLC mission, The Promised, Broken, has you walking the Serpent's Path. The quest begins when you land on Dazra and are escorted through the gates by Malibor Dul 'Kehf to Inaza Kaisir. If you've reached the effigies in Starfield Shattered Space and you're unsure what to pick, or you want a full walkthrough for each of the choices in The Promised, Broken, we're here to help.

Which effigies should you choose in Shattered Space?

Near the end of the Serpent's Path, orange fog will appear and you'll need to choose two of four effigies: Devotion, Obedience, Strength, and Perseverance. When you've chosen the two you want, you must place them on separate altars and speak to Inaza again.

All this decision determines is your nickname in House Va'ruun:

Obedience + Devotion = Reverent

Obedience + Perseverance = Adherent

Obedience + Strength = Armiger

Devotion + Strength = Harbinger

Devotion + Perseverance = Diviner

Strength + Perseverance = Vindicator

As far as we know, there are no other consequences here other than what you are referred to in Starfield by the Va'ruun.

The Promised, Broken walkthrough

Throughout the Serpent's Path, there are a number of optional objectives you may complete. They're all quite simple: blow out a candle, burn a possession, take a leap of faith, meditate in a pool of poisoned water, and kill a baby groat.

These are all truly optional. Completing them displays your allegiance to House Va'ruun, but as far as we know, there is no penalty for ignoring them all. You can burn any possession you like - junk is fine - the poisoned water doesn't get anywhere near killing you, and the baby groat will die in one shot. Though you'll feel morally terrible for doing that one…

That's all there is to know about the effigies in Starfield Shattered Space, how to get the title you want, and completing The Promised, Broken. Only just made it through the first quest by the skin of your teeth? Take a look at our guide to Starfield XP farming so you can be adequately prepared for the rest of the expansion.

