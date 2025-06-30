Deltarune Chapter 3 was originally supposed to be even longer, as the devs "made most of" a third TV Time gameshow round before it was cut

Deltarune's recent Chapter 3 and 4 release finally gave fans more juicy content to dive into almost four years since Toby Fox's last installment, but it turns out we could have had even more to do in Chapter 3.

Without getting into big spoilers, Chapter 3 of Deltarune sees Kris, Susie, and Ralsei participate in a TV show, consisting of different rounds with activities like quizzes and minigames to earn points. However, one of these rounds doesn't exactly play out like the others and is cut off rather suddenly, but as revealed in an interview with Nintendo Life, it turns out that Fox and the other developers had actually "made most of" this third round before it was ultimately cut.

But why? Fox says the devs "cut it because it slowed down the pacing too much. To put it in words that fans will understand, 'Your taking too long' + 'the game's getting old.'"

Fox is clearly haunted by those words about taking too long – before the launch of Chapters 3 and 4, he hinted that he'd made a mini-game for his RPG that was described by his friends and family as "'a cry for help because your game is not out.'" It didn't take long (ironically) for players to locate what they reckon Fox's pals were on about , as the new chapters feature a boss fight that involves a rather creepy enemy shouting "your taking too long" at you, with the spelling of "you're" arguably more unsettling than the distorted voice.

Anyway, I can understand Fox's concerns about the RPG's pacing, but I'm sure I'm not the only one curious to see what the cut content looked like. Any excuse to spend more time with Tenna , right?

Toby Fox worried two Deltarune villains were too similar for anyone to "really care," but he's come to think they're "characters who mutually enhance each other."