Toby Fox worried two Deltarune villains were too similar for anyone to "really care," but he's come to think they're "characters who mutually enhance each other"

Deltarune , the parallel story to indie sensation Undertale, had its third and fourth chapters come out June 5. In the almost two weeks that have followed, players have shared their enjoyment of the RPG, and creator Toby Fox is surprised at the love Tenna is getting.

Tenna is the main antagonist of Deltarune chapter three. He's the host of an in-game TV show and one of the only 3D animated characters in the game, Automaton notes. Still, he's a lot like Spamton, who you meet in chapter two.

"Before the game came out, I thought people wouldn't really care about Tenna and simply dismiss him as a budget Spamton," Fox posts on Bluesky . "I'm glad everyone seems to like him just fine. I see those two as intentionally similar characters who mutually enhance each other. You know, like Spy vs. Spy."

The Spy vs. Spy Fox mentions is a Mad magazine comic strip wherein two secret agents, one dressed in white and one in black, try to defeat each other. It's been running since 1961. There are even Spy vs. Spy video games.

Now that the history lesson is over, we can get back to Deltarune. Fans on the game's subreddit have been sharing their love of Tenna since the release of chapter three.

"I love the way that Tenna was animated," writes one player.

They're also making memes of the character – on Bluesky .

So, it turns out Fox's worries were unfounded, because you're all more than happy to have a double dose of Tenna and Spamton.