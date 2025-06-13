Deltarune fans think they've found the boss fight Toby Fox's family described as a "cry for help," and yep, it's the stuff nightmares are made of
"Your taking too long"
Before the release of Deltarune's newest chapters, creator Toby Fox teased he'd been working on a mini-game that his family described as a "cry for help." Players think they've now found the encounter he was talking about because, well, it's kinda horrifying.
On social media, Undertale's Toby Fox hinted at the nightmare fuel encounter a few months ago, writing, "I showed my family and friends a minigame I've been working on for DR, and they all described it as 'a cry for help because your game is not out.'"
How did that manifest in the game proper? You see, there's a boss fight in the RPG that has you trying to dodge spooky ghosts in a series of dark mazes, all while a massive, really fugly pumpkin head follows you around and screams, "Your taking too long!" in a cursed, distorted voice. You can watch the unsettling but slightly hilarious encounter below.
The comments are full of players who also connected the dots back to Fox's old tease. "Your taking too long" could also be a reaction to Deltarune's longer-than-expected development, after all, and the way the community's been hounding Fox about it for 6 years (I think the scarier part is probably the spelling, though).
But, hey, the fun's not over! Deltarune isn't actually completely complete since more chapters are coming to the package as free updates at some nebulous point in the future. So, there's always room for another cursed mini-game to act as a meta-commentary on game dev cycles.
