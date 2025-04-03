Deltarune has finally been given a price tag, and Toby Fox says that future chapters beyond 4 "will be added as free updates" so "you only have to buy the game once"

It's finally happening, Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 finally have a release date and price, and developer Toby Fox has confirmed that you'll only need to spend money on his RPG once as future chapters "will be added as free updates."

Following Deltarune's appearance as part of yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news, it was confirmed that a package of Chapters 1-4 will be released on the upcoming console's launch day, on June 5. As spotted by Automaton, Fox has since released a newsletter confirming that the two newest chapters will be released on PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch on the same day.

Fans have been waiting a very long time for this – Chapter 1 first released in 2018, followed by Chapter 2 in 2021. Both of these have been available to play for free, but it was previously announced that 3-5 would be paid releases. This is still sort of true, as Fox confirms that this new package containing 3 and 4 will cost $24.99. However, that's all you'll ever have to pay, as "you only have to buy the game once," and the additional chapters won't cost anything.

Fox says the upcoming extra Chapters (based on the game's menu, it's thought that there'll be seven) are "not factored into the cost," as "I only feel right charging for what there currently is, not what I say there will be." He adds: "It's my hope that as we complete more Chapters, you'll feel like this game was a super super super super good deal. Just wait, I'll prove it to you...!"

DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

In addition, Fox has revealed that there'll be a slight difference in the Switch 2 version of Deltarune compared to the others, as it'll feature a "very small SPECIAL ROOM which takes advantage of using MOUSE CONTROLS ON TWO CONTROLLERS AT ONCE" – something you can spot in the latest trailer if you watch closely. Other platforms will also get "THE SPECIAL ROOM, with a completely different control scheme" which will remain the same outside of the Switch 2, but there's "no meaningful difference in content amount, dialogue, setting, music etc between any version" of Deltarune, "so you will have a full package of fun no matter which you get! No one gets left out!"

All that's left is to wait for June 5 – it's going to be tricky to decide what to play between the RPG and upcoming Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World, but hey, that's a very fun dilemma to have.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs you can play now.

