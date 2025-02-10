Undertale's Toby Fox teases a Deltarune update he's already shared with family and friends: "They all described it as 'a cry for help because your game is not out'"

The creator of indie sensation Undertale, Toby Fox, has been told by his family and friends that a minigame he's been working on for follow-up Deltarune is a "cry for help," but in a good way.

Deltarune is an upcoming game with some familiar faces from Undertale, although it has a different setting. It's been in development for over six years and we've only got two chapters so far, with two more due out this year . Described as a "parallel story" to Undertale's, it contains "non-violent RPG battles" that function like bullet hells and have "funky, funky music."

Over on Bluesky , Fox shares something that's almost like a progress update: "I showed my family and friends a minigame I've been working on for DR and they all described it as 'a cry for help because your game is not out.'"

He follows up: "My family clarified that was a good thing. My other friend didn't clarify but they did laugh for about 10 minutes straight hearing me play it. Same friend who played Chapter 3 like over a year ago also told me 'I miss Tenna' and I was like 'man that's something no one in the world has ever said huh.'"

Tenna is a chapter three antagonist who hasn't actually featured in the first two chapters, so that's why that line is something no one has said before. It hurts to see others living the dream and playing this game before us, but hopefully, Fox can keep on schedule, and we get those next two chapters soon. You can play the first two chapters for free on Steam .

In the meantime, there are plenty of great games like Undertale that you can play right now to tide you over.