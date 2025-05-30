Undertale creator Toby Fox has some indie recommendations while you wait for Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4, including a visual novel he "can't wait" to see more of

With mere days to go until the long-awaited Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 release on June 5, a launch date the Undertale follow-up shares with the Switch 2, developer Toby Fox is sharing his favorite indie games.

Fox has graced us with plenty of indie game recommendations to explore ahead of Chapters 3 and 4, telling Destructoid about his personal top picks in a recent interview.

The first title the dev shares is a surreal trip based on a YouTube animated series known as ENA: Dream BBQ, and it currently stands on Steam with an impressive "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. If an episodic exploration adventure gam sounds up your alley, this seems like a no-brainer.

The dev then steps away from ENA's mazes and puzzles with his next recommendation for a roguelike deck builder beloved by many – none other than Balatro. Boasting a solid five-star score on Steam and over 100,000 reviews, this poker-themed behemoth has impressed many a fellow indie dev before, including Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, who described his love for Balatro as akin to being stuck "in a trance."

UFO 50 is the third recommendation Fox provides, and boy, is it something. Coming from Spelunky legend Mossmouth, UFO 50 is a neatly bundled collection of roguelikes, JRPGs, and more in one – a true retro game lover's dream. Each title included within UFO 50 is a fully fleshed-out game, and none of them miss the mark, either. The colorful 80s-themed bundle currently has thousands of positive reviews on Steam.

The final recommendation from the dev stands out as it's headed by one of Fox's own friends – the visual novel Soul of Sovereignty. While it's still in development, its prelude can be found on itch.io, with plenty more to come. As Fox himself admits, he "can't wait to see how the story will continue" in the mature linear adventure. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have plenty of indie games to get through before Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 drop.

