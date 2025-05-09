Toby Fox confirms Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 release time and says they'll be "cross-buy," so you get PS4 and PS5 or Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 copies "for one price"

It's almost time – Undertale creator Toby Fox has now finally unveiled the release time for Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4, as well as its unique "cross-buy" system on consoles.

Deltarune has been in the works for over six years now, with Fox confirming late this past fall that its long-awaited Chapters 3 and 4 would "100% come out in 2025." At the tail end of 2024, the beloved dev created an online thread with frequent updates on the coming chapters' progress, going on to reveal that the first four chapters would all be available to play on June 5 – the same exact date that the Switch 2 itself is set to release.

In the latest Deltarune newsletter for May, Fox also provides a launch time for Chapters 1-4 on all platforms. "For starters, the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Deltarune will launch on June 5 at midnight local time in each respective region," he explains. "Technically speaking, this means people in Japan will get the Switch 2 version 13 hours sooner than people in the East Coast of the United States. Assuming they can get a Switch 2 at launch."

DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What does that mean for other platforms, though? "We decided to pick a time as the official launch time for everything else (Steam, Switch, PS4, and PS5). And that time is… June 5th, 00:00AM Japan time!" If you're in North America in the EDT timezone, then, for example, you might get it the morning of June 4. "If you're reading this in English," as Fox writes, "there's a good chance you'll actually be able to get the game on June 4th!"

That's not the only exciting news the dev has to offer, however – console users can look forward to "cross-buy," too, according to Fox. "Thanks to Cross-Buy, when you buy Deltarune on the PlayStation Store, you get both PS4 and PS5 versions for one price!" The same applies to Switch players using the same Nintendo account: "If you buy the game on Nintendo Switch and decide you want the Switch 2 version later, you can get it at no additional cost!"

The only exception is in Japan, "where local laws require us to charge a small fee." Overall, though, it sounds like a great deal. "That's right, for one single price, you'll be able to get both versions of the game – that means both versions of the special room!" For those unaware, the "special room" is a little bonus area in the new chapters that uses controls "only possible on the Nintendo Switch 2" – but it's also accessible "with a completely different control scheme" on other platforms.



