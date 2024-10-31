6 years after Deltarune's initial launch, Toby Fox says the RPG's next 2 chapters will "100% come out in 2025"

Undertale creator Toby Fox says that the next two chapters of the follow-up Deltarune "will 100% come out" next year.

In a tweet celebrating Halloween 2024 - a date which also marks the 6th anniversary of Deltarune's original release - Fox says, "I'm very eager to show you what we've made since 6 years ago," and confirms that "Chapter 3&4 will 100% come out in 2025."

While that's pretty concrete confirmation of a launch next year, Fox says that he couldn't be more specific about the release date, even if he wanted to, explaining that "the specific time is still relying on localization and console porting." Both of those can be time-consuming processes. The gap between Stardew Valley 1.6's PC and console releases, for example, will eventually stretch to around eight months - the PC version launched in March, while console and mobile launches are scheduled for next month.

Clearly, getting these parts of Deltarune over the line is something of an ordeal for Fox, who finished their tweet by saying, "Please hear me clawing at the door trying to escape the shallow coffin I have been buried in." Given that it's been three years since the release of Chapter 2, two years since Fox pushed Chapter 3 back, and a year since it was bundled in with Chapter 4, it's clearly been a long and somewhat tiring process. And given that there's still a fifth chapter somewhere over the horizon, perhaps it's lucky that Fox says the team hasn't burned out on making Deltarune quite yet.

