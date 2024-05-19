Undertale mastermind Toby Fox says Deltarune is still far away, but "We haven't burned out making it yet! Actually, the opposite!! We're on fire!! A lot!! Ouch!!"

Undertale's solo developer Toby Fox has given an update on the next few Deltarune chapters, clarifying that development is going well but the "release date is still quite far."

Deltarune has had quite an unconventional release for an RPG. You might remember that the first chapter was released for free back in 2018 with the second following in 2021. There are currently three more chapters in development at the same time, though chapters 3 and 4 are launching together, with the former "pretty much content complete."

That means we're just waiting for chapter 4 to be done before we return to the retro world. "Chapter 4 development is going better than ever," Fox wrote in a recent newsletter. "We are on track to meet our internal deadline… I feel really good about this, champ." Chapter 4 is also almost content complete, but Fox says the real time-sink comes from the polishing stages. "(This takes an unknown amount of time.)"

"Despite the game making great progress, we can't discuss the release date yet," Fox continues. "Even if Chapter 4 is completed smoothly, there may be surprise factors, so we're not at the point where we can make a solid promise… I can't wait for you guys to see more of the moments and characters I’ve had in my head for the past 8 years."

"I don't want anyone to burn out waiting for this… But… we haven't burned out making it yet! Actually, the opposite!! We’re on fire!! A lot!! Ouch!!"

