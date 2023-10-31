Deltarune Chapter 3 is "pretty much content complete," and the throwback JRPG will launch with Chapter 4

As a special Halloween treat, developer Toby Fox has shared an update on the progress of Deltarune's next chapters.

In a newsletter posted on Fangamer, Fox reveals that work on the long-awaited third chapter of Deltarune is nearing completion. "Chapter 3 is pretty much content complete!" he says. "There will be essentially no more changes to dialogue or gameplay from here."

According to Fox, the chapter is playable from start to end, so now it's just a case of adding those finishing touches. "It took a long time to get here, but now it feels like everything will be downhill," he says.

He also discussed launch plans and the "new strategy" that will mean we'll get to experience the next Deltarune chapters sooner.

Previously, the plan was to release chapters 3, 4, and 5 as a single paid title once the development of all three was complete. But with Chapter 5 "still pretty far off," Fox has decided to change tack and is planning to release just Chapters 3 and 4 together." I don't think anybody really wants to wait that long," he writes. "So, new strategy: No more waiting for Chapter 5."

No timeframe was given for when we can expect to see the next two parts, though Chapter 4 is said to have a "very substantial amount of cutscenes and enemy work done." A new producer has also been recruited to help "speed up the overall game development."

Deltarune is a follow-up to the inspired and much-loved RPG Undertale. Chapter 1 first launched on PC on October 31, 2018, making today its fifth birthday. Switch and PS4 versions arrived in February of the following year. Chapter 2 launched in September 2021, and while the upcoming installments will be paid games, these first two parts are playable for free.

