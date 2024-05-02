First trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix thriller Eric teases a dark, off-kilter mystery series

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller series Eric is here, and it sees Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch play a troubled creative who befriends a giant, gruff-talking "monster" as he searches for his missing son.

Created by Abi Morgan, whose previous works include The Iron Lady and Shame, the '70s six-parter follows Vincent, a New York City-based puppeteer who's being pressured by the producers of his children's TV show Good Day Sunshine to boost its declining ratings. His teammates start encouraging him to think up a new character, and some fresh material that'll appeal to older viewers, but hot-headed Vincent isn't so keen to implement the changes.

Seeing his father's struggle, Vincent's nine-year-old son, Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe), takes it upon himself to draw up a new puppet – a fuzzy creature with horns, a pink nose, and blue and white fur named Eric. When Edgar mysteriously disappears one day, an increasingly volatile Vincent starts to lose his grip on reality and becomes convinced that if he debuts Eric, who he can now see and speak to, on the show, the lost kid will come home. Ozark's McKinley Belcher III, The Walking Dead's Dan Fogler, and Transparent's Gaby Hoffmann also star.

"As Vincent's progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it's Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally," the official synopsis reads (and we can see from the promo above).

Eric premieres on Netflix on May 30.