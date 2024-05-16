A little over a week before its release, Warner Bros. has unveiled a six-minute sneak peek at the epic action film Furiosa.

Set 15 to 20 years before Mad Max: Fury Road, the film follows a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy) who, in the clip, is kidnapped from her mother and taken to the Warlord Dementus (played by a terrifying Chris Hemsworth). Over the six minutes, we see Furiosa go from a scared child to a full-out weapon-wielding warrior who seeks vengeance against Dementus for killing her mother and stealing her childhood.

The film is directed by none other than George Miller from a script he co-wrote with Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Per the official synopsis: "While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland."

🚨Furiosa Exclusive! - Watch brand new film footage from #FURIOSA💥A chronicle fuelled by vengeance. See where it all started on May 24. FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - only in Cinemas, book now at ODEON🔥📲 https://t.co/17fRl80Whb pic.twitter.com/PA5rB6M8PfMay 16, 2024

The cast includes Lachy Hulme as Immortan Joe, Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, John Howard as The People Eater, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa (Furiosa's Mother), Daniel Webber as War Boy, and Quaden Bayles.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, and was given a seven-minute standing ovation – which reportedly made Chris Hemsworth a little emotional.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24.