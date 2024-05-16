Hades 2's Early Access journey gets the roguelike off to a great start with a patch that's actually way bigger than it sounded

Hades 2 hit Early Access 10 days ago, and the devs at Supergiant Games are wasting no time in responding to community feedback. The first patch is already here, and much bigger than I think anybody could've expected.

The highlight? "You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool." One of Hades 2's biggest new additions is resource gathering, where you select a tool for a run and pick up corresponding materials along the way. Now, instead of selecting a single tool to carry, you pick one to "prioritize" - you'll get that tool's resources as often as before, but now you'll find other resources too, just "far less often."

Another headline gameplay change is that your sprint is now "innately faster and turning is more responsive," and you can now use your dash to get "out of many attack recovery animations more reliably." Those should combine to make movement feel a lot speedier and more responsive.

The devs teased some of these changes just a few days ago while simultaneously downplaying the scope of the update. Sure, there aren't any massive content additions, but the gathering tool changes alone are going to make a massive difference in how it feels to progress your upgrades. It's going to make it a lot less frustrating to gather Hades 2 Iron if you can maybe pick up a piece on the side here and there, that's for sure.

Another massive change is that you can now find driftwood, one of the most frustrating resources to track down, more frequently. The update is live right now, and you can read the full patch notes over on Steam.

