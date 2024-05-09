How to find Iron in Hades 2

Mining Hades 2 Iron on the Surface works just like mining any other ore reagent, but the issue is that it's so hard to find. You've essentially got to hope that the warships in the Rift are feeling generous that night, providing some ore chunks for you to bash with the Crescent Pick. Once you've managed to gather a decent amount of Iron, there are a few things you can use it for in Hades 2, namely a few high-level Incantations and upgrades. If you're after Hades 2 Iron, here's where you need to look.

Where to get Hades 2 Iron

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

You'll find Hades 2 Iron in the Rift of Thessaly region on the Surface, and it must be mined using the Crescent Pick. Keep an eye out for any piles of dark, round spheres when you board any of the warships or islands in the Rift and then hit it several times with your Pick to get three Iron chunks out it. Sounds simple, right?

The problem is that, based on my experience, Iron is incredibly rare in the Rift of Thessaly, especially compared to how common Hades 2 Bronze is in the City of Ephyra. I think this is because clearing the Rift region requires you to fight multiple encounters at the same location. This means there are far fewer opportunities for region resources to spawn at all, let alone Iron specifically. I've journeyed through the Rift of Thessaly, eventually arriving at the Hades 2 Eris boss fight, several times and have found absolutely no Iron on some occasions.

Hades 2 Iron uses

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

While Iron is difficult to find in Hades 2, its uses as a crafting material are quite limited, reserved only for high-level upgrades and Incantations:

Sandy Lifespring Incantation: 3 Iron + 3 Driftwood. Reveal a hidden isle in the Rift of Thessaly to restore health.

3 Iron + 3 Driftwood. Reveal a hidden isle in the Rift of Thessaly to restore health. Greater Favor of Gaia Incantation: 2 Marble + 4 Bronze + 4 Iron. Unlocks Tool Enchantments at the Silver Pool

2 Marble + 4 Bronze + 4 Iron. Unlocks Tool Enchantments at the Silver Pool Aspect of Medea for the Argent Skull : 4 Iron + 1 Nightshade

: 4 Iron + 1 Nightshade Crescent Pick Rank II: 6 Glassrock + 4 Iron – funnily enough, this upgrade helps with getting more Iron.

