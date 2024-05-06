Hades 2 Arcana Cards explained and the best cards to use

With Hades 2 Arcana Cards you can power up Melinoe with new abilities and upgrades that massively increase your chances of success each night. These cards are unlocked gradually at the Altar of Ashes in the Crossroads, but the system isn't as simple as just choosing the cards you want. In Hades 2, you'll also need to balance Melinoe's Grasp which limits your card options. To help you understand how it works, and which cards are best, I've explained the whole Hades 2 Arcana Card and Altar system below.

How to unlock and activate Hades 2 Arcana Cards

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

After finishing your very first run in Hades 2, you'll be introduced to the Altar of Ashes and the Arcana Card system which is the main way of boosting Melinoe's power with passive upgrades and new abilities of your choosing. You can unlock Arcana Cards from the grid on the Altar menu by spending the required number of Ashes, and sometimes other rare resources, listed with each card. When you unlock a card, it reveals other cards in the adjacent spaces below and to the right, gradually filling out the entire card grid.

Simply unlocking an Arcana Card is not enough to benefit from it, however, as it needs to be activated by clicking the card again. When you do this, you'll notice that it fills Melinoe's Grasp gauge on the right of the Altar menu. Each card has a number and the green hand Grasp icon in the top-right corner, which indicates how much Grasp the card uses. You can also freely activate and deactivate your owned Arcana Cards whenever you use the Altar to make adjust your selection or make room for other cards.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

With Arcana Cards usually using up 1 to 5 Grasp and Melinoe's starting Grasp being only 10, this limits the combinations of cards you can activate, so you'll need to choose your Arcana Cards wisely for a good build. By spending Psyche on increasing Melinoe's maximum Grasp, you can activate more cards at once and even use several high-Grasp cards in your build.

Additionally, some Arcana Cards cost 0 Grasp but will automatically activate if a specific condition is met instead – these are marked as Awakening cards and they're usually pretty powerful. The Awakening conditions are associated with the other Arcana Cards you've activate, so you can try and build your deck to activate as many Awakening cards as possible, though you might end up with a slightly less focused build.

Best Hades 2 Arcana Cards

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Now that you've grasped the Arcana Card system in Hades 2, it helps to know which cards are good to have to boost Melinoe's strength and which ones you should work towards. Here are what I've found to be some of the best Arcana Cards in Hades 2, either because they add extremely useful abilities, such as passive Magick regeneration or a second life, or because they add solid buffs that are very easy to activate or benefit from:

II, The Wayward Son: After you exit a Location, restore 2 health or double that if you have 30% health or less.

After you exit a Location, restore 2 health or double that if you have 30% health or less. III, The Huntress: While you have less than 100% Magick, your Attack and Special deal 30% more damage.

While you have less than 100% Magick, your Attack and Special deal 30% more damage. V, The Messenger (Awakening): You have a +6% chance to Dodge. Activate at least three Cards that use the same amount of Grasp.

You have a +6% chance to Dodge. Activate at least three Cards that use the same amount of Grasp. VI, The Furies: Deal 20% more damage to enemies in your Casts.

Deal 20% more damage to enemies in your Casts. VII, The Titan: Increase your maximum health and magick by 20.

Increase your maximum health and magick by 20. VIII, The Unseen: Restore 2 Magick every second.

Restore 2 Magick every second. XII, Eternity: Start each run with one Death Defiance, letting you come back to life with 40% health and magick after falling to zero health.

Start each run with one Death Defiance, letting you come back to life with 40% health and magick after falling to zero health. XIII, The Centaur (Awakening): Your maximum health and magick increases by 3 for every five Locations you pass through. Activate Cards that use 1 Grasp through to 5 Grasp.

Your maximum health and magick increases by 3 for every five Locations you pass through. Activate Cards that use 1 Grasp through to 5 Grasp. XVI, The Fates: Start each run with one Change of Fate, which lets you reroll Location Rewards.

Start each run with one Change of Fate, which lets you reroll Location Rewards. XVII, The Boatman: Start each run with 200 gold to spend on Charon’s wares.

How to upgrade Arcana Cards with Moon Dust in Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

As you keep playing the game, you'll eventually unlock the "Consecration of Ashes" Incantation at the Crossroads cauldron that grants the ability to upgrade your Arcana Cards with Moon Dust. I learned this Incantation from Hecate on my 20th run which also happened to be the fifth time I defeated her.

Cast the Incantation then head over to the Altar and follow the 'Insights' button prompt to switch to the upgrade mode. When you select a card, you can spend Moon Dust to increase its effectiveness, with higher-Grasp Arcana Cards generally requiring more Moon Dust to upgrade.

While casting the Incantation automatically gives you three Moon Dust to get you started, you can get more Moon Dust by trading for it with the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads camp. You can also upgrade cards multiple times, but the upgrade cost increases substantially with a lot more Moon Dust needed and often very rare resources too.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.